Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Having a strong support center is imperative for helping Colorado residents begin to reach their fast weight loss goals and learn how to be healthy, so Diet Doc now offers their clients across the United States, unlimited access, six days per week, to their team of weight management experts. But, throughout their program, patients will not only learn how to achieve fast weight loss and be healthy, they will also work closely with certified nutritionists to discover healthy and delicious diet foods that actually encourage their body to burn fat. This personalized approach to fast weight loss has helped thousands of Diet Doc patients reach their weight management goals and begin leading healthier, happier lives.



Each potential patient will initially speak with one of Diet Doc’s specially trained physicians to discuss the client’s health and medical history. The goal of this initial consultation is to uncover any internal imbalances or improperly functioning internal organs that can be contributing to weight gain or inhibiting the client’s ability to lose weight fast and be healthy. During this meeting, the client’s fast weight loss plan will begin to take shape and these underlying health issues will be addressed through natural supplements and diet treatments recommended and prescribed by the Diet Doc physician. All prescriptions can be ordered online or over the phone, and in the privacy of the patient’s own home, and will be shipped directly to the patient’s front door. And, because Diet Doc’s physicians remain in constant contact with clients, any supplements or treatments the patient is taking will be closely monitored and can be modified at any time to increase the rate the clients see fat melting away.



After this initial consultation, clients will begin working with a certified nutritionist who has received extensive training in the best diet foods for fast weight loss. In addition to recommending healthy, low fat diet foods for the patient’s daily meal and snack plan, nutritionists will also spend time educating patients on the importance of choosing foods that will help them be healthy. Because Diet Doc’s programs are designed specifically for each individual patient around their age, gender, health history and lifestyle, all diet foods included in their diet plans will be foods that the client enjoys and that leave them feeling full and satisfied. Along with their fast weight loss supplements, patients will also receive a copy of the Diet Doc cookbook that contains over fifty pages of low fat and low calorie diet foods and recipes that will help them to burn excess fat, learn how to cook healthy meals and be healthy in all parts of their daily lives.



Diet Doc is dedicated to educating patients on the easiest and most effective ways to lose weight and be healthy and remain available for client consultations six days per week. Should clients have questions about their fast weight loss, require suggestions for specific diet foods or simply desire guidance and support, Diet Doc’s physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists are standing by to provide answers, recommendations and encouragement.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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