Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Today in America, 26 million people are living with chronic kidney disease and 90,000 will die as a result. Rather than concentrating solely on managing this disease, more focus should be placed on preventing kidney disease altogether by making lifestyle adjustments, quitting smoking, making healthy food choices and managing a healthy weight long term.



While the exact cause of kidney disease is uncertain, it is known that high blood pressure and smoking are major contributors. Topping the risk factor list, however, is obesity. Making a positive lifestyle change by steering away from high fat, sugary snacks, processed foods and red meats can help thousands to avoid developing kidney disease. http://www.tree.com/health/kidney-cancer-causes-risk-factors-obesity.aspx Patients that choose to commit to a longer, healthier future can begin the journey by following Diet Doc’s medically supervised prescription hCG diet nutrition plans.



Diet Doc offers the only modern day version of the original 1950s hCG diet plans that promotes safe, natural and fast weight loss. By offering diet nutrition plans that are specific to each patient’s personal nutritional, medical and lifestyle needs, combined with the administration of medically supervised 100% pure prescription hCG, the company has been instrumental in helping thousands overcome weight hurdles to enjoy a healthier, more successful and more rewarding future while decreasing their risk of countless weight related diseases, including kidney disease.



At Diet Doc, certified nutritionists work with qualified patients to create diet nutrition plans that are uniquely designed to be specific to each patient’s particular body type, medical, nutritional and lifestyle needs. These diet nutrition plans encourage patients to consume foods that are rich in essential nutrients, green leafy vegetables, foods high in lean proteins and low in carbohydrates, as well as vitamin and mineral supplementation. When these diet nutrition plans are coupled with 100% pure prescription hCG, this dynamic duo sends a powerful signal to the brain, instructing it to target stores of fat that have been trapped in the cells of the body to be released and burned for energy, resulting in healthy and rapid weight loss. Available by prescription only, Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hCG cannot be found on store shelves and is available to qualified patients subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation.



The prescription hCG treatments help patients overcome initial weight loss hurdles, but Diet Doc’s hCG diet nutrition plans are so effective because they combine these treatments with education on how to most effectively lose weight and manage a healthy weight long term using the best method for each patient’s body type. Diet Doc offers incomparable services to dieters across the country, delivering a consistent effective hCG diet and nutrition plan directly to patients' doors. Now with the ability to reach those in even the most remote locations in the country by using Telemedicine and other internet applications, the company makes losing weight, enjoying better health and avoiding the risk of kidney disease possible for everyone.



To take the first step to a healthier future, call the professionals at Diet Doc today to speak with a fast weight loss expert and to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-72-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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