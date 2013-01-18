Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Diet Doc’s prescription fast weight loss program begins with a careful health evaluation of the patient by one of the in-house physicians, all experts in their field of fast weight loss. A customized diet plan is then created by a certified nutritionist after reviewing the patient’s current state of health. Currently, Diet Doc is the only fast weight loss organization in the US that offers a modern day version of the 50-year-old prescription hCG diet plan that involves the use of pharmaceutical doses ofprescription-only hCG to suppress the appetite and also signals the body to use fat as a source of fuel. Specially formulated prescription hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) is administered through injections, sublingual tablets, and drops.



US News reports that most Medifast dieters adhere to the most popular “5&1” Medifast diet plan, providing six meals a day, five of them 100-calorie Medifast products—a shake, bar, oatmeal, soup, or even cheese puffs. The sixth meal, which you can have at any time, is a “lean-and-green” entrée built around 5 to 7 ounces of lean protein and three servings of non-starchy veggies. Once they are at their target weight, they slowly wean themselves off Medifast food during transition and maintenance phases tailored to their ideal caloric intake, and gradually reacquaint themselves with starchy veggies, whole grains, fruit, and low-fat dairy products.



The gradual transition back to normal eating habits, including regular sized meals occurs over a period of about 16 days, after which Medifast recommends 1-3 Medifast meals daily and a moderately intense exercise routine (30-45 minutes, 5 days per week) which is essential to keep the weight off. By faithfully sticking to Medifast-made products and supplementing them with one meat-and-veggies entrée each day, dieters stay full and nourished from lots of protein, fiber, and key nutrients while consuming very few calories—typically 800 to 1,000 for adults.



However, sources say that the Medifast diet plan neither prevents nor controls diabetes and does not have any cardiovascular benefits. The Medifast diet has been evaluated more rigorously than many other popular diets, but it is difficult to put a realistic number on the weight people will lose. Studies have shown that the side effects of this diet plan might include leg cramps, dizziness or fatigue, headaches, loose skin, hair loss, rashes, gas, diarrhea, bad breath, constipation, and (for women) menstrual changes. The cost of the meal replacements at $80/week or $300/month, not including the daily "lean and green" meal that dieters need to spend money on.



An in-house survey conducted by Diet Doc revealed that on an average, dieters following their personalized prescription hCG diet shed as much as 30 pounds a month, most without falling victim to fatigue or complaining of hunger pangs and starvation. Their program offers additional health benefits such as restoring certain hormonal balance along with long-term weight maintenance for diabetics and patients afflicted with medical problems such as hypothyroidism.



