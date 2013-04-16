Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- In the 1950s, Dr. A.T.W. Simeons discovered that hCG was effective in producing fast weight loss when low doses of the hormone was administered in combination with a 500-calorie per day diet. However, one of the many pitfalls of Simeons’ outdated hCG diet plan was that the dangerously low caloric intake posed serious and significant health risks to patients. The fast weight loss experts at Diet Doc have spent decades researching, modifying and modernizing the original hCG diet plans, increasing the daily allowable caloric intake and creating personalized, tailor made diet plans specific to each patient’s medical history, age, gender and activity level, as well as each patient’s personal nutritional and dietary requirements. By combining prescription hCG with the knowledge and expertise of the specially trained staff, Diet Doc has become the leader in medically supervised weight loss, offering fast results while guiding thousands of Americans down the path toward a future of improved health.



Prior to committing to a healthier lifestyle by losing weight, Diet Doc provides each patient with an extensive medical evaluation and doctor consultation. Based on the information collected, certified nutritionists will create individual nutrition plans to be used in conjunction with prescription hCG treatments. Each program is uniquely developed in order to achieve optimal weight loss with focus on safety and improved long term health and weight maintenance. Prescription hCG is made available in injectable solution, sublingual tablets and prescription grade oral hCG drops, with injectable hCG the most preferred method among patients. As well as being a more convenient and simpler method of delivery, injectable hCG has the ability to produce effective and fast weight loss. Reformulated to include Vitamin B12, patients will experience the benefit of an additional source of energy.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is refined to a simple glycoprotein, it is not a metabolic steroid, a new growth hormone or a stimulant. The dedicated and compassionate fast weight loss staff remains committed to the safe and successful diet journey of each patient and all prescription products are manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States using the highest quality standards. When patients follow the guidelines of Diet Doc’s diet plans, prescription hCG stimulates the hypothalamus, which instructs the body to release stored fat deposits into the bloodstream, burning this stored fat for energy. Patients will notice the loss of pounds and inches from the typically difficult to lose areas, such as the thighs, hips, underarms and belly. In addition, Diet Doc offers an impressive collection of diet foods and snacks as well as a comprehensive and successful assortment of prescription and non-prescription vitamins, minerals, and prescription diet aids to complement the prescription hCG diet plans.



Each patient’s diet experience is medically supervised and progress is closely monitored with consistent communication. Patients never have to feel alone in the journey to improved health. Diet Doc’s dedicated staff is a phone call or email away and are available 6 days per week for consultation and to lend unlimited support, guidance, and encouragement. Diet Doc has provided safe and fast weight loss to thousands of Americans for over a decade. At a fraction of the cost of expensive and often risky alternatives, pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making safe and fast weight loss affordable to almost anyone.



