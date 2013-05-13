Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- The joints carry the entire weight of the body. Additional weight places added pressure and strain on joints, oftentimes causing pain and discomfort. Even small reductions in weight can significantly affect the joints. With normal walking, joint forces in the hips and knees increase approximately 3 times that of one's weight. Simply put, this means that a person who is 15 pounds overweight increases the strain on the knees by approximately 45 pounds. Although thin people may also suffer from arthritis, and some heavy people may not; overall, research reveals a strong association between the development of arthritis and obesity. Studies also show that those with a high BMI (body mass index) tend to develop arthritis at a younger age and that undergoing joint replacement early in one's life may complicate treatment because the replacement is more likely to wear out in the patient's lifetime.



Losing weight may not reverse the damage that has been done to a joint, but even moderate weight loss can have a dramatic effect on the relief of joint pain. While losing enough excess weight to be within normal bodily ranges is a good idea, starting with reasonable goals like losing 10 or 20 pounds has been shown to significantly help with joint pain, as well as avoiding the risk of developing arthritis, with studies revealing that a weight loss of 11 pounds decreases that risk by 50%. Although joint replacement therapy is an option for some, obesity also has a negative effect on this procedure posing an increased risk of infection, blood clots and dislocation after hip replacement, as well as longer periods of anesthesia and extended recovery periods.



Obesity ranks very high as a preventable condition and also ranks high among the greatest challenges facing millions of Americans. Diet Doc offers an effective and fast weight loss solution to help avoid the pain, expense, and potential risks associated with the development of painful and often debilitating arthritis. Decades of research indicate that prescription hCG has a positive effect on fast weight loss when this hormone is used in combination with diet plans that are specific to a patient's nutritional needs. At Diet Doc, each patient is evaluated to assure that dietary requirements are optimally met, inclusive of medical history, lifestyle and activity level. Individualized hCG diet plans are created for those who want to lose that difficult last 10 pounds to those who have struggled to lose 100 pounds or more.



By following the hCG diet plan guidelines, along with the administration of regulated doses of prescription hCG, typically administered once daily, 97% of Diet Doc clients are boasting a loss of up to one pound per day of unwanted, unhealthy and embarrassing excess weight. The specially trained fast weight loss specialists at Diet Doc remain committed to providing everyone with the opportunity to lose weight and to avoid burdensome conditions such as painful arthritis, by medically supervising and monitoring each patient's journey, assuring the safest and most effective diet experience available. Doctors, nurses and coaches are a phone call or an email away and are available 6 days per week to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement before, during, and even after the excess weight has disappeared. Aftercare consultation is also available to encourage long term weight maintenance.



Experts agree that losing as little as 10-20 pounds can make a significant impact on one’s joint health and may result in avoiding painful, and often debilitating arthritis. Call Diet Doc today to schedule a free consultation and to begin the path to a healthier and more active lifestyle by losing excess weight.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg