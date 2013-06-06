Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- While most successful diet plans can be quite complicated, Diet Doc focuses not only on healthy weight loss for each patient, but are also dedicated to developing simple diet plans that will complement the patient’s lifestyle, working collaboratively to ensure dieting success from beginning to end. Experts agree that the most successful simple diet plans involve the dieter learning how to make healthy food choices and creating healthy habits for future weight maintenance. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans are focused on ease of use and helping patients make an informed decision when choosing the best diet to achieve weight loss goals.



Benefiting from years of scientific research, the professionals at Diet Doc have created the nation's leading modern-day and improved version of the original 1950s A.T.W. Simeon's diet protocol. Although Simeons’ diet plans were successful in providing fast weight loss, the 500-calorie per day intake was not sufficient to sustain the needs of the body. The new, improved prescription hCG diet plans allow patients to consume up to 1250 calories per day, while also incorporating a wider variety of healthy food choices. Customized diet plans are created by nutritionists that are skilled in the science of fast weight loss, that are specific to personal nutritional and health needs, as well as fitting comfortably into each patient's lifestyle. Utilizing Diet Doc's cookbook, which features over 50 delicious, nutritious and easy to prepare recipes, patients can enjoy satisfying meals and snacks and will find that hunger is suppressed while pounds and inches disappear without strenuous exercise regimens.



Prescription hCG will be dispensed subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation, both of which can be accomplished from the comfort of the patient's own home. This powerful hormone, when coupled with Diet Doc's scientifically designed diet plans, has proven repeatedly to help clients quickly lose weight fast and restore good health, boosting self confidence, while lowering the risk for obesity related disease.



The most preferred and popular method of prescription hCG among patients continues to be injectable solution. Not only is this method of hCG delivery convenient, but it has the ability to promote more fast weight loss while preventing muscle loss during dieting. Because injectable hCG naturally suppresses the appetite and is also enhanced with energy boosting Vitamin B12, patients are noticing the loss of pounds and inches in the most difficult to lose areas, such as the underarms, belly, hips and thighs, without suffering between meal hunger and without the typical energy loss normally associated with dieting.



To assure the safest and most successful weight loss possible, each patient's diet experience is medically supervised and monitored by the company's team of specially trained fast weight loss professionals. Available for consultation and to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement, the dedicated doctors, nurses, and nutritionists are only a phone call or an email away. By providing personalized service that is unparalleled by any other diet plan competitor, Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans have benefited thousands with patients reporting increased energy, better sleep and improved mobility, all as a direct result of Diet Doc's healthy and fast weight loss diet plans.



Diet Doc Contact Information



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/

Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg