Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Obesity, while notorious for shortening lifespan, can also lead to many chronic diseases, including infertility in women. Being obese has been the root cause in many women, negatively affecting ovulation, pregnancy rates, response to fertility treatment, and pregnancy outcome. Sources report that "Infertility in women who are overweight or obese is mainly attributed to ovulatory dysfunction that often leads to uneven menstrual cycles. In fact, many experiments have concluded that 30 to 47% of obese women tend to experience irregular menstrual cycles whose likelihood increases directly with the increase in weight". The good news is that even small amounts of weight loss can increase fertility.



The physicians at Diet Doc are experts in the science of healthy and fast weight loss and intimately understand how the body responds to prescription hCG in relation to dieting. Diet Doc's nutritionists receive specialized training in creating customized hCG diet plans, stripping off excess fat in a safe and natural way. The professionals at Diet Doc provide only prescription diet medication, focusing on helping patients prevent a number of weight related health issues, including infertility in women, through fast weight loss. Tailor made diet plans, unique to each patient and their specific nutritional needs are created to fit every lifestyle, addressing any health concern. The customized diet plans, along with a Diet Doc hCG compatible recipe book, make meal planning simple, exciting, and interesting to follow.



These improved medical diet plans include only pure prescription medication. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is refined to a simple glycoprotein and is not synthetic, it is not a metabolic steroid, a new growth hormone or a stimulant. The dedicated and compassionate fast weight loss staff remains committed to the safe and successful fast weight loss journey of each patient and all prescription products are manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States using the highest quality standards.



When patients follow the guidelines of Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans, prescription hCG stimulates the hypothalamus, instructing the body to release stored fat deposits into the bloodstream, burning this stored fat as the primary source of energy. This stored fat is typically trapped in the most stubborn and difficult to lose areas, such as the hips, thighs, underarms and belly. In addition, Diet Doc offers an impressive collection of diet foods and snacks as well as a comprehensive and successful assortment of prescription and non-prescription vitamins and minerals to complement the prescription hCG diet plans.



Each patient’s diet experience is medically supervised and progress is closely monitored with consistent communication and the compassionate and dedicated staff is a phone call or email away, available 6 days per week for consultation and to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement throughout each patient's diet experience.



Experts agree that losing 10-20 pounds can offer a significant positive impact on one's general overall health, as well as helping to avoid countless weight-related conditions, including infertility in women. Personalized diet plans will be created for those that have been unsuccessful in losing that last 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more.



Those that need to lose weight fast in unhealthy and unwanted areas are urged to call today to schedule a free consultation and join the thousands nationwide that have been successful in achieving weight loss goals and increasing fertility and the ability to conceive by following the most reliable prescription hCG diet plan in today's market.



