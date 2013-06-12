Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Experts nationwide agree that losing excess weight will positively affect one's overall general health, helping to avoid a myriad of weight related diseases and conditions. In addition, losing extra pounds and inches will result in boosting one's confidence, self-esteem and self-image. Benefiting from decades of scientific fast weight loss research, Diet Doc creates patient specific diet plans designed to trim those excess inches, diminishing the appearance of unsightly cellulite and allowing everyone to comfortably and confidently slip into summer beachwear.



Consistently consuming a diet of unhealthy food, high in carbohydrates and fats will inevitably result in excess fatty deposits in the body. Collections of stored fat, known as cellulite, resemble cottage cheese and typically accumulate in the thighs, buttocks and stomach. These lumpy bodies of fat push against the connective tissue beneath the skin, creating a lumpy appearance that dimple and pucker. While there is no hard and fast cure for this nuisance, experts agree that healthy and fast weight loss is the best available cellulite treatment.



Diet Doc has incorporated years of scientific fast weight loss research with the knowledge and expertise of specially trained doctors, nurses and nutritionists to create the best and most reliable medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans in the nation. Patients that commit to a future of improved health by following the prescription hCG diet plan are noticing the loss of pounds and inches in the most stubborn and difficult to lose areas of the body and are looking and feeling more confident than ever before.



Subsequent to the satisfactory completion of a detailed, yet quite simple, medical evaluation, followed by a doctor consultation, and based on this information, certified nutritionists will develop diet plans that are individual to each patient. These nutrient-rich diet plans are high in protein and low in carbohydrates, while also allowing the dieter to incorporate a wider range of healthy and nutritious food choices. No two diet plans are identical, with plans created for those that have struggled to lose that difficult last 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more. Each diet is designed with comfort and ease of use in mind and compatible to each patient's lifestyle and medical conditions.



Diet Doc offers a long term solution to help all patients lose unwanted fat, along with education and guidance to help patients develop healthy food choices to maintain a healthy weight balance and to avoid the risk of long term health problems, as well as reducing the appearance of, and avoiding the development of unsightly and embarrassing cellulite.



Diet Doc has helped thousands lose embarrassing and unhealthy excess weight and urges anyone that has been unsuccessful in the past to call today to schedule a free, confidential consultation.



