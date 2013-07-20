Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2013 -- Diet Doc offers dieters the opportunity to lose weight quickly and safely and, more importantly, to enjoy long term health by sustaining a healthy and balanced weight. The company has revolutionized dieting by combining the expertise of board certified and specially trained fast weight loss experts with decades of hCG research, providing patients with the most clinically superior prescription hCG diet plans available on today’s market. Clients who are looking for a weight loss clinic in Dallas Texas can also enjoy the superior Diet Doc hCG diet, done comfortably from the privacy of their own home.



The hCG hormone was discovered in the 1950s to be effective in promoting fast weight loss when administered in low doses and used in conjunction with a low calorie diet. Diet Doc has transformed the original hCG diet, once criticized for its ultra-low caloric intake, refining and modernizing the diet plans to allow the dieter a less restrictive meal plan, as well as incorporating a wider range of delicious food selections. Subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation, prescription hCG may be added to the dieting regimen. This powerful combination has the ability to trigger the hypothalamus to target fat stores to be released into the bloodstream and burned as the body’s primary energy source, preserving muscle mass, producing fast weight loss, and leaving dieters looking and feeling better than ever before.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG naturally suppresses the appetite, while also preventing muscle loss during dieting. Because hCG has been enhanced with energy boosting Vitamin B12, patients are reaching weight loss goals without suffering from hunger or between meal cravings while avoiding the typical dieting loss of energy.



Depending on patient preference, prescription hCG is made available in three convenient varieties. Painless injectable hCG solution remains the most preferred method; however, patients may also choose sublingual hCG tablets or oral hCG drops. Regardless of the method of delivery, when prescription hCG is used in conjunction with Diet Doc’s medical guidance and individually designed patient specific diet plans, fast weight loss will be the result.



Diet Doc offers an impressive collection of essential prescription and non-prescription vitamin and mineral supplements, as well as prescription diet pills to complement the hCG diet plans. Standing firm on the commitment to provide the safest and most effective dieting products, Diet Doc’s prescription products are manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States and cannot be purchased in stores.



Diet Doc’s goal is to help everyone look forward to a more active future of improved health by providing the powerful tools for weight loss success. At a fraction of the cost of most diet programs, the company’s hCG diet plans are designed to fit comfortably into almost any budget, making weight loss affordable to almost anyone.



Because Diet Doc utilizes the most current technology, patients in even the most remote regions of the country can lose weight successfully simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer. Call Diet Doc to schedule a free and confidential consultation and begin the journey to a slimmer, healthier and happier body today.



