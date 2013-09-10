Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Houston dieters, and dieters in all parts of the United States, have become tired of struggling to lose weight fast from their stomachs, thighs and other hard to reach areas and are now searching for diet plans that allow for fast weight loss from these parts. But, many people are discovering that changing what they eat and snack on alone will not give them the fast weight loss results they desire and something else is needed to attack excess body fat. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s exclusive hCG diet plans now offer hCG drops, tablets and injections that are specially formulated to target these hard to reach areas of the body and are seamlessly incorporated into the patient’s healthy meal plans so they will see fat quickly melting away. Through their unique medically supervised diet plans that combine health education with hCG drops and other treatments, Diet Doc has succeeded in helping thousands of patients all across the United States, including Houston, quickly eliminate excess, embarrassing fat.



Diet Doc recognizes that some dieters may be hesitant to supplement their diet plans with fat burning treatments and, because of this, only provide their clients with the highest quality of ingredients. Diet Doc’s hCG drops, tablets and injections each require a valid prescription from one of Diet Doc’s specially trained physicians and will only be prescribed once the patient completes an initial health care consultation. If the physician determines that hCG drops, tablets or injections are the appropriate treatment for the patient’s fast weight loss goals, they will provide a one-year prescription that will be closely monitored to ensure that the patient is quickly, but safely, losing weight.



While there are many companies offering homeopathic hCG drops or tablets, patients should research the quality of the ingredients they will be receiving prior to consuming their treatment. Homeopathic hCG drops and tablets do not require a valid prescription because the levels of active ingredients are much too low and will not provide patients with the fast weight loss results they are looking for. Diet Doc’s hCG drops, tablets and injections are produced in their own, fully licensed and United States based pharmacies and are shipped with a Certificate of Analysis detailing the levels of active ingredients. With this information, patients can feel confident in knowing exactly what their treatments contain and will feel assured that they will begin seeing results immediately upon its use.



At the same time that patient’s begin their fast weight loss treatments, they will also be working closely with Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists to create a healthy meal plan that will encourage their body to burn excess body fat. These personalized diet plans are developed considering the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences and, because they are designed specially for each patient, provide a level of comfort that most diet plans fail to consider. It is this combination of healthy eating, education and fast weight loss treatments that allows Diet Doc patients to achieve their extreme results and has made these programs so successful.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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