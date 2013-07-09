Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Americans are realizing that being overweight, even as little as 20 pounds, is the difference between being healthy or suffering from countless weight-related diseases and health conditions, as well as being limited to low impact activities and restricting one's lifestyle. Diet Doc is excited to introduce prescription strength Green Coffee Bean Extract diet pills to its patients, increasing the ability of the body to shed pounds naturally, and increasing fast weight loss.



Available only to Diet Doc patients, these powerful diet pills accelerate the loss of excess fat safely and without side effects. When complementing the prescription hCG diet plans with Green Coffee Bean Extract, dieters are noticing the quick loss of pounds and inches, with 97% of patients boasting a loss of five pounds per week without loss of energy or between meal cravings typically associated with low calorie dieting.



Diet Doc’s prescription strength, 400 mg green coffee bean extract diet pills are standardized to 50% chlorogenic acid. This powerful antioxidant inhibits the release of the G6P enzyme which has been shown to significantly stabilize blood sugar levels. This, in turn, reduces the conversion of glycogen to glucose ( glycogenolysis) in the liver resulting in less sugar released into the bloodstream. When glycogenolysis occurs, especially while in ketosis on the hCG diet, the liver will increase fat mobilization to keep up with energy requirements, resulting in even more fat loss. With only 20 mg of caffeine per serving, compared to a minimum of 100 mg for a good cup of coffee, green coffee bean extract does not cause one to feel nervous or jittery like roasted coffee or other caffeine-based diet aids. Because roasting the coffee beans removes the chlorogenic acid, roasted coffee beans do not produce the same effect as green coffee bean extract.



The first step to losing unhealthy excess weight is accomplished simply by making a phone call or visiting Diet Doc’s informative website. With the utilization of Telemedicine, fast weight loss is possible for everyone from the comfort of their own living room, allowing patients to contact the company simply and efficiently. Because Diet Doc utilizes the latest technology, the company now has the ability to reach those in even the most remote areas of the country.



Diet Doc has become the most trusted and reliable prescription fast weight loss company in the nation and has guided thousands of Americans toward the path of a healthier future by losing excess fat. The company’s certified nutritionists create personalized diet plans that are uniquely developed for each patient's individual medical, nutritional and lifestyle needs. These customized hCG diet plans, when used in conjunction with the medically supervised administration of prescription hCG, signal the brain to release old, trapped and stored fat into the bloodstream to be burned as energy. When hCG diet plans are complemented with prescription strength Green Coffee Bean Extract diet pills, patients are melting fat and looking and feeling better than ever before.



All prescription products, including Green Coffee Bean Extract, are specially formulated by expert fast weight loss physicians and available to Diet Doc clients by prescription only and subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation. To begin the journey to a future of a more active lifestyle, improved health and a slimmer and leaner body, call Diet Doc to schedule a complimentary and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg