Here is how Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plan works:



Diet Doc patients undergo an initial evaluation to assure that prescription hCG is the most beneficial fast weight loss alternative. If the patient meets all criteria, Diet Doc physicians will prescribe hCG in injection form, the most preferred method, sublingual tablets or oral hCG drops. Regardless of the method of delivery, hCG clients can expect to lose between 15-25 pounds of unwanted, unhealthy fat in the very first month. Phase 1, or the “loading” days, will continue for two days, focusing on "loading up" on high calories and high fat, spiking the dieter’s metabolism. By loading up on fat cells, the dieter prepares the body for the stricter diet which will follow. This is the perfect time to begin a diet journal by recording weight and measurements each morning.



Phase 2 requires great commitment and discipline and begins on day 3 of the plan. The body will begin the keto-adaptation process. During this phase, the dieter may feel a bit tired and hungry with lower than normal energy. Remember that Diet Doc’s team is available 6 days per week, offering unlimited support and guidance, helping each patient to experience a smooth transition.



Phase 3 is the most rewarding phase as pounds and inches will noticeably disappear. Dieters will consume a low carbohydrate intake of 700-1000 daily. The duration is normally 1-3 months, although it may vary based on patient goals and metabolic capacity.



The final phase of the hCG fast weight loss diet protocol lasts between 3-4 weeks and is the most crucial phase. The dieter will discontinue the use of hCG and may introduce many more food items, increasing daily caloric Intake. Upon reaching Phase 4, the lifetime maintenance phase, all foods can be slowly added back into the diet, including starches and carbohydrates.



Diet Doc prescription hCG patients are guaranteed a proven safe and fast weight loss experience provided the patient adheres to the customized diet program. Diet Doc’s goal is to provide each patient with the safest, highest quality product available on the market. Diet Doc’s manufacturing company, located in the U.S, manufactures 100% prescription grade hCG injection or oral tablet medication, implementing high quality standards for the manufacturing of all of their prescription required medications and supplements in strict accordance with the Food and Drug Administration.



