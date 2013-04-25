Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- A recent in-house survey revealed that 97% of Diet Doc clients are reporting great results, most losing up to one pound per day when closely following the diet plan’s guidelines. Patients generally notice a loss of excess weight in the typically difficult and most stubborn areas of the body, such as the underarms, hips, thighs and belly. By providing each client with the benefit of decades of scientific research, the expertise of a staff of specially trained fast weight loss professionals, and by supplying clients with customized diet plans which are specific to individual nutritional requirements combined with pure prescription hCG, Diet Doc's diet plans may very well be the last diet that clients will need to attempt, granting respite from fad and yo-yo dieting. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans focus on support during weight loss, effective treatment, and up to a year of complimentary consultations after the weight has disappeared.



hCG, or human gonadotropin, is a hormone that is produced in the placenta of pregnant women and was discovered in the 1950s to have a positive effect in producing fast weight loss. Dr. A.T.W. Simeons developed the original hCG diet plans which involved patients consuming no more than 500 calories per day while being administered low dose hCG. Patients were successful in losing weight; however, the dangerously low caloric intake could also pose certain health risks to the client. Since the ‘50s, Diet Doc has spent years researching hCG and its relationship to fast weight loss, and have discovered that losing weight with prescription hCG diet plans does not require patients to compromise health by consuming the outdated, dangerously low calorie Simeons diet.



The original hCG diet has been improved by increasing the caloric intake to more than double that of the original diet (up to 1250), providing each patient with personalized diet plans created by certified nutritionists and compatible with each patient's individual daily dietary needs, as well as comfortably fitting into the patient's lifestyle. Injectable hCG remains the most preferred method of delivery due to its ability to promote more rapid weight loss when used in conjunction with Diet Doc’s tailor-made diet plans. The company’s hCG injections have been reformulated to include Vitamin B12 to naturally boost metabolism and energy levels while dieting. The result is patients successfully losing excess fat while experiencing no significant side effects, no hunger, cravings or loss of energy and without strenuous exercise regimens.



Diet Doc's hCG cannot be found in stores and is available by prescription only to clients and subsequent to an extensive medical evaluation and doctor consultation. When combined with Diet Doc's patient specific diet plans, this dynamic hormone has the ability to stimulate the hypothalamus to trigger and released stored and trapped fat into the bloodstream, burning this fat for energy and resulting in patients enjoying a more active, healthier and slimmer future.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans are documented, medically supervised weight loss programs offering practical, safe, and fast weight loss solutions. Because weight loss is a medical condition, it requires the management of specially trained staff. At Diet Doc, unlimited support, guidance and encouragement is available 6 days per week at no additional fee from highly qualified weight loss coaches and nurses. For decades, Diet Doc has been instrumental in helping thousands of Americans lose weight rapidly and safely. Before resorting to over the counter diet pills, starvation diets, or even weight loss surgery, call today to schedule a free consultation and join the thousands that have made Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans the most successful and, quite possibly, the triumphant final attempt at losing unwanted and unhealthy excess weight.



