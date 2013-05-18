Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2013 -- When dieting, the support from others is paramount in successful weight loss. Diet Doc, realizing that by providing more support to their clients will enable a higher percentage to lose weight; they recently announced unlimited clinical support for every client. Six days per week (Monday-Saturday), clients can contact an in-house physician, nurse, nutritionist, or diet counselor and discuss all aspects of the hCG diet plans. Medical Director for Diet Doc, Dr. Nishant Rao adds “The real secret to achieving long term results is having the right support system in place, to catch you when you may stumble, and we now provide unlimited support for every client, from the initial fast weight loss through to the maintenance stage, ensuring long term success for every client.” Diet Doc recognizes that dieting can become tedious and arduous. In an effort to keep dieters invigorated, thus producing results, the company has developed a support plan that continually evaluates and addresses the individual factors that lead to fast weight loss, or even factors that may be causing diminishing results or even plateau. The company recognizes the importance of fostering feelings of wellbeing during hCG diet plans, and most importantly, the availability of nutritionists and physicians who can alter the diet plan as fast weight loss changes, begins to taper off, or is not adequate for the client's health goals. During fast weight loss, dieters may experience plateau or other negative symptoms of low caloric intake, if these symptoms occur it is imperative that patients have access to in-house physicians and nutritionists to alter the hCG diet plans and revive effectiveness.



About Diet Doc

Since its discovery in 1954 by Dr. Simeons, Diet Doc has become the Nation’s leading and most successful prescription-only hCG fast weight loss provider by modifying and modernizing the original hCG protocol, making it a safer method of dieting by allowing the dieter an increased daily caloric allowance of up to double that of the original diet plans (1250). Diet Doc’s hCG Diet has taken dieting to a whole new level by providing dieters not only the safest and most effective means of losing weight, with prescription strength hCG, but also providing patients with crucial continued support, education and guidance throughout the struggle to transition into healthy living. These hCG diet plans are monitored by a team of doctors, nurses and certified nutritionists working side by side to assure that patients safely and effectively achieve fast results. Prior to the patient committing to a healthier lifestyle by losing excess fat, an extensive medical evaluation is performed considerate of the patient’s medical history, current conditions, medications, age, gender, lifestyle and goals. If all medical requirements are satisfied, Physicians will dispense prescription strength hCG, either in injection, oral drops, or sublingual tablets. Next, certified nutritionists create healthy hCG diet plans specific to each patient in order to achieve maximum efficacy. The issued high protein, low carbohydrate diet, when used in conjunction with prescription strength hCG, is proven to provide dieters with fast weight loss. A recent in-house survey revealed that 97% of clients lost up to one pound per day when following these medically supervised guidelines.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/

Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg