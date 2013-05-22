Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Asthma, a disorder that causes the airways of the lungs to narrow and swell causes wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness and coughing without sputum production. When an asthma attack occurs, the muscles surrounding the airways become tight and the lining of the air passage swells, reducing the amount of air that can pass. Asthma attacks can last for minutes to days, becoming dangerous if the airflow is severely restricted. Reuters reports that there is a link found between obesity and asthma. There are various reasons for the association, including the fact that asthmatics have smaller lung capacity causing the muscles around the lung airways to contract more. Obesity also appears to cause chronic inflammation in the body, which results in more severe asthma symptoms. Lastly, obesity places a person at increased risk for gastroesophageal reflux disease and sleep apnea, both of which can worsen asthma. The same Reuters report reveals that obese asthmatics can have significant improvement of asthma symptoms by losing weight, with weight loss decreasing the amount of asthma medication one may need, decreasing hospitalizations and affording better overall lung function. Diet Doc's new medically supervised hCG diet plans offer even more advanced fast weight loss for patients nationwide, in turn possibly offering a reprieve from asthma symptoms.



Since its discovery in 1954, hCG has had a positive effect on fast weight loss when this hormone is used in combination with diet plans that are specific to a patient's nutritional needs. At Diet Doc, each patient is evaluated to assure that dietary requirements are optimally met, inclusive of medical history, lifestyle and activity level. Customized diet plans are created for those who want to lose 10 pounds to those who have struggled to lose 100 pounds or more.



By following the Diet Doc hCG diet plan guidelines, along with the administration of regulated doses of prescription only hCG, typically administered once daily, 97% of Diet Doc clients are boasting a loss of up to one pound per day of unhealthy excess weight. The specially trained fast weight loss specialists at Diet Doc remain committed to providing everyone with the opportunity to lose weight by medically supervising and monitoring each patient's journey, assuring the safest and most effective diet experience available. Doctors, nurses and coaches are a phone call or an email away and are available 6 days per week to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement during each patient's transition to a healthier lifestyle with aftercare consultation also available to encourage long term weight maintenance.



Experts agree that losing as little as 10-20 pounds can make a significant impact on one’s overall health and can result in reducing the severity of asthma attacks for those that suffer from this breathing disorder, as well as helping thousands avoid asthma altogether.



hCG cannot be found in stores and is available by prescription only to Diet Doc clients subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation. By providing only pure prescription hCG that is manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States, Diet Doc is fast becoming the most reliable, medically supervised fast weight loss clinic in the nation. The company offers free consultation, as patients begin the journey toward a healthier and more active lifestyle by avoiding weight related diseases and conditions, such as asthma, by losing excess weight.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg