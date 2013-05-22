Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Studies from Johns Hopkins University reveal a direct correlation between those who are carrying excessive weight and their inability to get adequate sleep. These same studies suggest that for many, simply losing weight can naturally relieve many symptoms.



Kerry Stewart, professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and director of clinical and research exercise physiology recently said that "We found that improvement in sleep quality was significantly associated with overall weight loss, especially belly fat." In this six month study, researchers monitored 77 participants who were diabetic or pre-diabetic, all of whom were overweight or obese. "One group went on a weight-loss diet and had supervised exercise training, while the other group only had the diet intervention. A total of 55 participants completed all phases of the study." Each participant was then required to complete sleep studies, which revealed that body weight, especially in the stomach area is directly linked to sleep loss. Stewart adds, "The key ingredient for improved sleep quality from our study was a reduction in overall body fat, and, in particular belly fat, which was true no matter the age or gender of the participants or whether the weight loss came from diet alone or diet plus exercise."



With an emphasis on not just better sleep, but improved overall health, Diet Doc has developed medically supervised hCG diet plans capable of producing fast weight loss naturally and safely, without invasive procedures, complicated nutrition plans, or frozen foods with point systems. By providing this fast weight loss, the company is capable of also producing better sleep for patients struggling with obesity related sleep apnea or deprivation. Getting better sleep is shown to produce a host of desirable effects in the body, ranging from improved memory, to curbing inflammation linked to heart disease, stroke, diabetes, arthritis, and premature aging.



Recent in-house surveys conducted by Diet Doc reveal just how successful the company has been at achieving astounding results, averaging over one pound of fat loss per day in over 97% of their patients. Diet Doc's hCG diet plans are increasing mobility, decreasing obesity related illness, and equally importantly, giving patients better sleep through manageable and fast weight loss. The weight typically lost is trapped in stubborn areas such as underarms, belly, thighs, and hips. It is the natural ability of prescription hCG to target these difficult areas, leaving important muscle mass and structural fat intact.



Diet Doc offers the nation's lowest priced hCG diet plans, while also offering the most comprehensive list of products and services to patients nationwide. Each new patient receives initial consultation with a physician to evaluate health and nutrition goals, completed easily and quickly over either the telephone or via Skype, after which an individually tailored nutrition plan is created and subsequently monitored by an in-house professional for the duration of the hCG diet. Each patient receives weekly checkups from nutritionists and physicians who are able to closely monitor and change the hCG diet plan is results begin to taper of completely cease.



Whether better sleep is desired, or fast weight loss is simply necessary to improve overall long-term health, those battling obesity or simply looking to lose a few pre-summer pounds will significantly benefit from a prescription hCG diet plan, proven to provide the best results with little to no side effects, and at a fraction of the cost of competing procedures or diets.



