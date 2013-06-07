Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Diet Doc unveils their new and improved hCG diet plans that are capable of producing the company’s most effective results, fast weight loss to put an end to unsuccessful diet attempts which can lead dieters to depression. Benefiting from decades of scientific fast weight loss research, the company has developed the nation’s leading medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans, thoughtfully designed to allow patients to lose excess fat both rapidly and safely, ending the dieting yo-yo effect for good.



By modernizing and refining the guidelines of the original hCG diet, proposed in the 1950s by Dr. A. Simeons, increasing the allowable daily caloric intake and providing only 100% pure prescription grade hCG to patients, Diet Doc has been successful in helping thousands of Americans lose unwanted and unhealthy excess fat quickly and safely.



Originally, Dr. A.T.W. Simeons discovered that hCG has the ability to promote fast weight loss when coupled with a very low calorie diet. Diet Doc has since eliminated risks associated with the Simeons hCG protocol, increasing allowable caloric intake, incorporating a wider range of healthy and delicious food choices and uniquely and professionally designing customized diet plans that are compatible to each patient's personal metabolism, health concerns and dieting goals.



Subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and physician consultation, both of which can be completed from the comfort of the patient's own home by utilizing Telemedicine or Skype, and based on this information, certified nutritionists will tailor patient specific diet plans designed to achieve optimal results. These customized hCG weight loss plans, when used in conjunction with regulated doses of prescription hCG, have the ability to promote fast weight loss by signaling the brain to target stores of reserved fat, releasing this fat into the bloodstream and burning it as the body's primary source of energy.



Because Diet Doc’s prescription hCG has been enhanced with essential and energy boosting Vitamin B12, dieters are losing years of trapped fat without sluggishness or energy loss that is typically associated with dieting. Available to Diet Doc clients by prescription only, hCG is available in injectable solution, sublingual tablets and oral drops. For a variety of reasons, including convenience and its ability to promote more rapid results and prevent muscle decline during dieting, injectable prescription hCG remains the most preferred method of delivery among patients. Patients who follow the prescription hCG diet guidelines are noticing the loss of pounds and inches and dieters are labeling Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans the best method of losing excess weight and are boasting a loss of up to one pound per day and 30 pounds per month.



Diet Doc offers clients the benefit of decades of scientific fast weight loss research, as well as the education and knowledge of the staff of dedicated and specially trained doctors, nurses, nutritionists and consultants, all skilled in the science of fast weight loss and its relationship to prescription hCG.



Diet Doc offers all patients the opportunity to enjoy a future of improved physical, an equally important emotional health, by losing excess weight in a healthy and safe manner and freeing their selves from dieting depression. The company's fast weight loss experts are standing by 6 days per week for consultation and to offer unlimited support and guidance to assure the most effective diet experience, as well as to encourage a future of long term health and weight maintenance.



Diet Doc urges those that have been unsuccessful at dieting in the past to call today to schedule a free consultation and to join the thousands that have achieved better physical and emotional health by losing unwanted and unhealthy excess weight.



