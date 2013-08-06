Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- The gallbladder, a small, pear-shaped organ situated beneath the liver, helps with the body’s digestion by storing and releasing bile. High levels of cholesterol in the body can cause the body to produce excess bile, which builds up in the gallbladder and can lead to the development of gallstones and gallbladder attacks. These clusters of solid material range from the size of a grain of sand to the size of a golf ball. The stones block the ducts of the gallbladder, generating stabbing, searing pain that begins below the rib cage and radiates to the mid back and sometimes into the shoulders, many times accompanied by nausea and vomiting. The gallbladder attacks can last for minutes to hours. The most sensible solution is to prevent the development of gallstones altogether by avoiding fatty foods, consuming a sensible diet and losing excess weight in a natural, safe and healthy manner.



Research has determined that, because those that are obese tend to produce higher levels of cholesterol, the risk for developing this painful condition is greater. Although obesity does increase the risk for the development of gallstones, crash dieting may also increase this risk.



Diet Doc continues to help Americans of all shapes and sizes decrease the risk of developing a myriad of weight related illnesses and conditions, including painful gallbladder attacks, by losing excess weight naturally and safely. The professionals at Diet Doc combine prescription hCG with individually tailored diet plans that are designed specifically for each patient’s individual needs resulting in patients losing weight and looking and feeling better than ever before while also decreasing the risk of developing gallstones and suffering painful gallbladder attacks.



By pairing hCG with specially developed diet plans, the brain is signaled to force the body to target stored and trapped fat to be released into the bloodstream and burned as the body’s primary source of energy, resulting in natural and hCG diet plan fast weight loss. Because this stored fat is typically trapped in the areas of the body that are the most difficult to lose, patients report a loss of pounds and inches from the belly, underarms, hips and thighs while retaining muscle mass.



Diet Doc’s hCG is only manufactured in the United States in FDA approved pharmacies and is available by prescription to qualified patients subsequent to a thorough, yet quite simple, health evaluation and doctor consult. This information allows the board certified and specially trained fast weight loss doctors to review each patient’s organ system, identifying and resolving any issues that may prohibit healthy and fast weight loss. Because Diet Doc monitors and supervises each client’s weight loss journey with constant communication throughout, and because the company’s professional and compassionate team is available for consult 6 days per week, more dieters are successfully achieving their goals and sustaining long term weight maintenance.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is available in painless injectable solution, as well as sublingual tablets and oral hCG drops. Due to convenience, as well as its ability to promote fast weight loss, hCG injectable solution continues to be the most preferred method among patients. Regardless of the method of delivery, however, prescription hCG, coupled with nutritionist designed nutrient rich, high protein, low carbohydrate diet plans, offer the most natural and fast weight loss possible. This powerful combination has resulted in thousands of Americans looking and feeling better than ever before by losing unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat and enjoying a more active and rewarding lifestyle with a decreased risk for developing countless weight related illnesses, including painful gallstones and gallbladder attacks.



Because Diet Doc utilizes the latest and most advanced technology, natural, safe and fast weight loss is available to everyone simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer, even to those looking for a weight loss clinic in Houston Texas. Diet plans are designed for those of all shapes and sizes and for those who want to lose as little as 10 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more.



By providing comprehensive hCG diet plans that are medically supervised, only pure prescription hCG and diet plans uniquely designed and compatible with each patient’s personal needs, Diet Doc has become the most trusted and reliable prescription hCG diet plan provider in the country.



