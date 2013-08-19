Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- New research reported on by Time reveals that organisms that live in the human gut are detectable as a gas, also revealing that those that suffer from obesity seem to have increased levels of this gas. Therefore, the study concluded that the more overweight one is, the more unpleasant the breath will smell. Advances in nutritional and dietary research conducted arduously over the last decade or so has enabled Diet Doc to improve upon the outdated 1950s hCG diet plans and create a much improved modern version, helping thousands lose weight fast, look better than ever before, and avoid common symptoms of obesity like stale breath.



The physicians at Diet Doc understand how the body responds to fast weight loss and their unique prescription hCG diet plans can be tailored to every lifestyle to address any health issue. The company’s physicians and specialists have created a program that uses all-natural products combined with advanced technology and nutritional science to create individually tailored prescription hCG diets that also help patients address specific health problems, including unpleasant stale or bad breath.



hCG is a hormone that was isolated in the 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons. Produced naturally in pregnant women, hCG acts as a protective barrier to both the fetus and the mother. By mobilizing excess fat stores, hCG assures that the growing fetus receives the nutrition it requires while leaving the mother’s structural fat and muscle mass untouched. In non-pregnant people, hCG has the same mobilizing effect on fat stores, typically in the most difficult to target areas such as hips, underarms, thighs, and belly. Since its discovery, hCG has had a positive effect on fast weight loss when this hormone is used in combination with low calorie hCG diet plans that are specific to a patient's nutritional needs.



Diet Doc has modernized the outdated hCG diet by increasing the daily allowable calorie intake to more than double, allowing up to 1250 daily, while also incorporating a wider range of delicious and healthy food choices. Each patient is thoroughly evaluated to ensure that dietary requirements are optimally met, inclusive of medical history, lifestyle and activity level. Customized hCG diet plans are created for those who want to lose 10 pounds or those who must lose 100 pounds or more. The addition of Diet Doc’s pure, prescription strength hCG signals the brain to target fat stores to be released into the bloodstream and burned as the body’s primary energy source. The powerful combination of Diet Doc's most potent form of prescription hCG coupled with the patient specific diet plans promotes natural, healthy, and fast weight loss with patients boasting a loss of up to five pounds per week.



By providing only pure prescription hCG that is manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States, Diet Doc is fast becoming the most reliable, medically supervised fast weight loss clinic in the nation, allowing those in remote areas in and around Houston Texas to lose weight fast. The company offers free consultation as patients begin the journey toward a healthier and more active lifestyle, including the avoidance of weight related diseases and conditions such as bad breath, by losing excess weight. Because Diet Doc’s hCG diets are created specifically for each patient, they are more effective and patients see fast results that can serve to motivate and perpetuate more and more success.



It is no secret that losing excess weight offers countless health benefits, with new research indicating that weight loss may also offer relief from unpleasant, bad breath. Call the professionals at Diet Doc today to schedule a free and confidential consultation and to learn more about the benefits of fast weight loss, including relief from bad breath.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg