Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Losing excess weight benefits the body in a multitude of ways, including reducing the risk for the development of a host of weight related diseases, as well as reducing the symptoms of many conditions, including painful fibromyalgia symptoms. Fibromyalgia patients typically suffer flare ups of widespread chronic pain, muscle tenderness and increased sensitivity to pressure. With flare ups lasting for up to three months, fibromyalgia symptoms can wreak havoc on a woman’s ability to participate in even the most mundane activities of daily living. Because there is no miracle pill for this chronic pain syndrome, women are suffering painful symptoms, leading to sleep deprivation and reduced cognitive function. According to online site, News Medical, “several studies, obesity is common among patients with fibromyalgia. Approximately 32%–50% of patients with fibromyalgia are obese and 28% are overweight.”



Although there is no cure for fibromyalgia, Diet Doc now offers uniquely designed hCG diet plans that will help women hCG diet lose weight fast, which has been linked to a reduction in the severity of fibromyalgia symptoms, as well as the duration of the flare ups. The professional hCG diet fast weight loss experts at Diet Doc work exhaustively continuing to refine and enhance their products, as well as introduce new prescription grade products, all geared toward providing each client with the safest and most rapid method of losing unhealthy excess weight available today.



By modifying the original hCG diet that was developed in the 1950s, incorporating only 100% pure prescription hCG, never homeopathic hCG, that is only manufactured in the U.S. in FDA approved pharmacies, increasing the patient’s allowable daily caloric intake to nearly 1200 daily, and designing tailor made hCG diet plans based on the individual needs of each patient, Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet has become one of the most trusted and reliable methods to shed weight naturally and quickly.



The certified nutritionists at Diet Doc design personalized hCG diet plans after patients complete a detailed medical evaluation and doctor consultation. The diet plans are interesting, rich in essential nutrients and easy to follow. hCG diet plans are created to be specific with a multitude of health conditions and diseases and are personalized and unique to each patient’s individual needs.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG will be administered in regulated doses, to be used in combination with the customized hCG diet plans. This dynamic duo signals the brain to target old, stored and trapped fat to be burned as the primary source of energy. Patients that follow the Diet Doc hCG diet plan rapidly notice weight loss in areas of the body that are typically the most difficult to lose, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs. This is largely due to the hormone’s natural ability to trigger the bodies fat cells to release their stores of trapped fat.



hCG is available by prescription only to qualified patients in three convenient, easy to use forms. Most patients prefer painless injectable hCG solution due to its ability to promote more fast weight loss while also naturally suppressing the appetite, helping the dieter to avoid nagging between meal cravings. Some patients, however, find prescription hCG sublingual or oral drops more appealing. Regardless of the method of hCG delivery, those that follow the diet plan guidelines will lose weight safely and successfully without side effects.



Continuing to assure that all patients achieve their weight loss goals rapidly and safely, each patient’s transition to a healthier body is medically supervised and progress is monitored via scheduled weekly communication with professionals that are specially trained in the science of healthy and fast weight loss. Available 6 days per week for consultation and eager to lend unlimited support throughout the journey, dieters are never alone during this life changing experience.



Losing as little as 10-20 pounds can provide significant health benefits and may lead to a reduction in the development of a myriad of weight related conditions, as well as reducing painful fibromyalgia symptoms. The professionals at Diet Doc encourage anyone that needs to lose weight to call today to speak with the specialists and to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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