Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- hCG, a hormone that was isolated in the 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons, was discovered to produce natural and fast weight loss when patients followed a very low calorie diet. This hormone that is produced naturally in pregnant women, acts as a protective barrier to both the fetus and the mother. By mobilizing excess fat stores, hCG assures that the growing fetus receives the nutrition it requires while leaving the mother’s structural fat and muscle mass untouched. Since its discovery, hCG has had a positive effect on fast weight loss when this hormone is used in combination with hCG diet plans that are specific to a patient's nutritional needs.



Although patients that followed Simeons’ hCG diet plans were successful in losing excess weight, the dangerously low caloric intake posed certain health compromises. Because Diet Doc does not support the original 500 calorie per day diet plans, the company has extracted the most essential elements of the original hCG diet plans and, by utilizing the latest nutritional science, has updated, modernized and streamlined the hCG diet plans to offer patients an increased caloric intake, diet plans that are tailor made and specific to each patient’s medical, nutritional and lifestyle needs, and 100% pure prescription hCG that is manufactured in the United States in FDA approved pharmacies.



Patients that qualify for safe and fast weight loss with the modernized prescription hCG diet plans are provided diet meal plans that are designed by certified nutritionists and incorporate a wide range of delicious and nutritious food choices. Rich in essential nutrients, these diet plans offer interesting meal plans that maintain the patient’s interest while the noticeably fast weight loss motivates the dieter to continue to follow the protocol. Because the professionals at Diet Doc lend their extensive fast weight loss knowledge and expertise to each patient and guide each patient toward a new lifestyle of healthy food choices, patients are losing weight quickly, looking and feeling better than ever before and assuring long term and permanent weight loss.



The modernized hCG diet plans include a complementary diet recipe book that is chock full of delicious and easy to prepare recipes that the entire family will enjoy. The administration of prescription hCG, when coupled with the hCG diet plans, stimulates the brain to target stores of fat that has been trapped in the most stubborn areas of the body, such as the belly, hips and thighs. The prescription hCG signals the body to reset the metabolism, burn abnormal body fat and, most importantly, burn only fat while retaining muscle mass.



Everyone that applies for Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans may not be an acceptable candidate. Because Diet Doc focuses first and foremost on patient safety, an extensive medical evaluation followed by a doctor consultation must be completed. The board certified physicians will review the prospective patient’s entire system. Based on this information, acceptable patients will work with the nutritionists to develop the best diet plan that fits comfortably into each particular lifestyle.



Customized diet plans are designed for those of all shapes and sizes and are personalized to help those struggling to take off 10 pounds to those who must lose 100 or more pounds and designed to be compatible with almost any medical condition. Priced to fit comfortably into almost any budget, Diet Doc makes safe, rapid and permanent weight loss available to almost everyone.



Call the professionals today to schedule a complementary and confidential consultation and to look forward to a slimmer, leaner and healthier future with safe, rapid and permanent weight loss.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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