Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Asthma attacks occur when the muscles surrounding the airways of the lungs become tight. The lining of the air passage swells, restricting and reducing the amount of air that can pass. Those who are overweight or obese often find themselves wheezing or experience problems catching their breath after walking only short distances. If one is already diagnosed with asthma, being overweight or obese may cause these symptoms to become more severe and more difficult to control. Symptoms of an asthma attack may include wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness and coughing without sputum production. Asthma attacks can last for minutes to days. If the airflow becomes severely restricted, this condition can be become dangerous and even life threatening.



Because the professionals at Diet Doc realize that fast weight loss is an important step toward better overall health, and especially important for those who suffer with asthma and asthma attacks, the company has created the nation’s safest and most effective prescription hCG diet plans and has helped thousands lose excess weight leading to a reduction in the severity of asthma attacks. By combining scientific research with the knowledge and expertise of the staff of board certified fast weight loss physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists, along with hCG diet plans that are customized and personal to each patient’s specific needs and the administration of medically supervised 100% pure prescription hCG, Diet Doc has become the most trusted and reliable prescription diet plan in the nation.



Following a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation, certified nutritionists work closely with each patient to design healthy and delicious hCG diet plans that are rich in essential nutrients, incorporating a wide range of delicious food choices, making the diet plans interesting, while the fast weight loss continues to constantly motivate dieters.



When these diet plans are coupled with the administration of Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hCG hormone, the brain is instructed to release stored fat into the bloodstream to be burned as energy. Because prescription hCG naturally suppresses the appetite and is enhanced with energy-boosting Vitamin B12, dieters are reporting fast weight loss without suffering the typical dieting side effects, such as loss of energy or between meal hunger.



To assure that patients are receiving only the safest and most potent form of prescription hCG, this powerful hormone is manufactured in the company’s own fully licensed, FDA approved, United States based pharmacies. For added convenience, all supplements will be delivered directly to the patient’s doorstep, eliminating embarrassing, time-consuming and costly visits to weight loss clinics. Included in each delivery, patients will receive a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, showing the quality of the ingredients and levels of each active ingredient.



Asthma may not always be prevented, however, losing as little as 10-20 pounds can significantly reduce the symptoms of asthma attacks. Each patient’s life changing weight loss journey is medically guided and supervised and progress is monitored with scheduled weekly checkup calls. This level of personalized service enables the physicians to quickly identify and resolve any weight loss plateaus or other roadblocks that may be prohibiting fast weight loss.



Call the nation’s most trusted fast weight loss professionals today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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