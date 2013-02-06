Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans involve the combination of very low doses of prescription hCG with a ketogenic, low calorie diet. The ketogenic diet is a high protein, low carbohydrate diet which forces the body to burn fats rather than carbohydrates for energy. Normally, the carbohydrates contained in food are converted into glucose, which is then transported around the body and is particularly important in fueling brain function. However, if there is very little carbohydrate in the diet, the liver converts fat into fatty acids and ketone bodies. The ketone bodies pass into the brain and replace glucose as an energy source. An elevated level of ketone bodies in the blood is a state known as ketosis.



hCG, or human chorionic gonadotropin is a hormone that is found in elevated levels in the developing placenta of pregnant women and has a protective quality on the unborn fetus. If the mother is unable to nourish the body, hCG forces the body to burn stored fat to nourish the fetus until the mother is able to eat. In the 1950’s, Dr. Simeons developed the original hCG diet plans, which consisted of providing patients with low doses of this dynamic hormone combined with unnecessarily low daily caloric intake. The patients were successful in fast weight loss; however, the very low calorie diet caused serious and severe health consequences. For many decades, Diet Doc has researched and modernized outdated hCG diet plans, modifying the original Simeons diet to now offer the patient more than double the caloric intake (850-1250) and provide their patients all-inclusive prescription hCG diet plans known to effect safe and fast weight loss. Each patient is prescribed hCG only after an extensive medical evaluation in which the patient is deemed an acceptable candidate. Diet Doc’s medical staff work diligently to develop individualized hCG diet plans, specific to each patient. The majority of patients prefer prescription hCG in injectable form, however, many others may prefer oral hCG drops or sublingual tablets, also offered by Diet Doc. Whatever the method of delivery, Diet Doc patients can expect safe ad fast weight loss when following their in-house staff's expert guidance. In fact, in a recent in-house survey Diet Doc average patients reported losing up to 1 pound per day of unwanted, unhealthy fat, specifically in difficult to reach areas like upper arms, thighs, and midsection. Those practicing a low calorie diet, without the addition of hCG or using homeopathic hCG, will also experience weight loss; however, a large percentage of this loss will come from muscle, while Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans mobilize abnormal fat deposits, triggering and burning fat that has been stored, helping the patient to lose difficult belly and underarm fat.



Making the decision to transition into a healthier lifestyle by losing excess fat is a life changing event and should be guided by experienced, competent weight loss professionals to ensure healthy weight loss. Diet Doc’s goal is to provide clients with all of the tools essential to make educated decisions. Diet Doc’s coaches are available 6 days per week to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement and work hand-in- hand with patients to achieve dietary goals as well as continued weight maintenance.



