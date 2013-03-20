Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Diet Doc has unveiled their most expansive, successful diet plans to date. Dieters following their prescription hCG diet plans will notice the loss of pounds and inches in the typically difficult areas, such as the hips, thighs, underarms, and belly. Along with prescription hCG treatments, the company provides their most advanced medically supervised weight loss, with the utmost emphasis on monitoring every client for factors that may prohibit results. The hCG diet plans originated in the 1950’s when Dr. A.T.W. Simeons discovered that this dynamic hormone, which is found in the developing placenta of pregnant women, possessed the ability to produce fast weight loss. Simeons’ theory was that hCG, when administered in small doses and used in conjunction with a 500-calorie per day diet, would result in fast weight loss. The original hCG diet plans did produce fast weight loss; however, the extremely low calorie diet also posed significant and serious health risks to the dieter, causing symptoms of starvation and malnutrition, with many patients suffering hair and muscle loss, as well as extreme fatigue and exhaustion. Diet Doc’s specially trained diet doctors have spent decades researching Simeons’ hCG diet, improving, modifying, and modernizing the original diet.



Diet Doc has helped thousands of Americans lose weight quickly and safely, and have become the Nation’s leader in medically supervised fast weight loss, focusing on wellbeing and improved overall health for every patient. Subsequent to an extensive medical history evaluation and doctor consultation, certified nutritionists will create personalized diet plans which are specific to each patient’s dietary and nutritional needs. In addition, clients receive a recipe book, featuring over 50 easy to prepare, delicious and nutritious recipe ideas. Because of its ability to produce more fast weight loss, the preferred method of delivery is hCG injections. This method has been reformulated and enhanced with Vitamin B12, providing an added energy boost for the patient. Prescription hCG is also available in sublingual tablets, as well as prescription grade oral hCG drops. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is refined to a simple glycoprotein and is not synthetic, is not a metabolic steroid, is not a new growth hormone and is not a stimulant. hCG injectable solution contains a natural bio-identical hormone made from human sources. Though hCG is available on various internet sites, Diet Doc offers only 100% pure prescription strength hCG, manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States.



Diet Doc’s prescription strength hCG diet programs offer patients effective, sensible and fast weight loss avoiding the side effects and potential risks of invasive surgeries, fad diets, or dangerous crash diets. At a fraction of the cost of most other hCG weight loss plans, prescription hCG diet plans fit comfortably into almost any budget.



Having a positive support system is a key ingredient to achieving successful diet goals. At Diet Doc, patients know that unlimited support is only a phone call away with specially trained professionals available 6 days per week for consultation and to lend unlimited support, guidance, and encouragement.



