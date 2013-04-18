Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- By following Diet Doc’s new prescription hCG diet plans, patients are noticing the loss of unwanted, unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat from the most difficult to lose areas, such as the underarms, hips, thighs and belly. Diet Doc, the nation’s leader in medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans, has helped thousands of Americans lose weight fast and safely by combining decades of scientific research with the knowledge and expertise of specially trained fast weight loss experts. Recent in-house surveys concluded that 97% of patients following the guidelines of the company's prescription hCG diet plans are excitedly boasting a loss of up to one pound per day of unwanted, unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat, effectively within the first week of beginning the diet plans and typically in the most difficult and stubborn areas, such as the hips, thighs, underarms and belly.



hCG, or human gonadotropin, is a hormone that is produced in the developing placenta of pregnant women and was discovered in the 1950’s by Dr. A.T. W. Simeons to play a significant role in promoting fast weight loss when combined with a very low calorie diet. Simeons’ plans were successful in providing weight loss, however, posed certain health risks to the patient. Many other diet companies actually still rely on this outdated, 1950s hCG diet protocol. Since Simeons, Diet Doc professionals have modified, improved, and modernized the original hCG diet by offering patients customized diet plans that are less restrictive, allowing patients to consume more than double the daily calories than that of the original hCG diet plans coupled with pure prescription hCG, fortified with Vitamin B12 for an additional source of energy.



Diet Doc’s specially trained fast weight loss staff is dedicated to the safe and successful weight loss experience of each patient and is available 6 days per week for consultation and to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement before, during and even after weight loss goals have been achieved. Subsequent to an extensive yet simple evaluation, certified nutritionists will design diet plans specific to each patient, fitting comfortably into the patient’s lifestyle and meeting all nutritional and dietary needs. Prescription hCG, typically administered once per day, will be dispensed to be used in conjunction with those individual diet plans. Prescription hCG has the ability to stimulate the hypothalamus to trigger and release trapped fat into the bloodstream to be burned by the body. Patients are experiencing fast weight loss without side effects, hunger, cravings or loss of energy.



Diet Doc is passionate about delivering the safest and most effective method of fast weight loss available on today’s market. All prescription products are manufactured in the U.S. in FDA approved pharmacies using the highest manufacturing standards. In addition to prescription hCG, Diet Doc offers a vast selection of vitamin and mineral supplements, as well as a variety of delicious and nutritious diet foods and snacks. Experts agree that losing as little as 10-20 pounds can provide a significant positive influence on one’s health and self-esteem. Diet Doc will design diet plans for those who are struggling to lose that difficult final 10 pounds, or those who need to lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to schedule a free consultation.



