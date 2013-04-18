Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Diet Doc professionals have over a decade researching, modifying, modernizing and improving Dr. A.T.W. Simeons’ original hCG diet plans. In the 1950’s Dr. Simeons discovered that hCG, a hormone that is produced in the placenta of pregnant women, was effective in producing fast weight loss when coupled with an extremely dangerous and restrictive diet of 500 calories per day. Simeons’ patients were successful in losing excess weight; however, the 500-calorie per day diet posed significant and serious health compromise. Patients were reported to lose hair and muscle, as well as suffering extreme fatigue and exhaustion.



Diet Doc professionals have created the nation’s most advanced and completely modernized version of the original hCG diet, improving the plan to allow patients more than double the daily caloric intake and offering patients pure, prescription hCG to be used in conjunction nutritionist created diet plans specific to each patient’s dietary and nutritional needs. Subsequent to a simple evaluation and doctor consultation, prescription hCG will be dispensed, typically administered once per day, and is available in sublingual tablets, oral drops and injectable solution. Due to its ability to better promote fast weight loss, injectable hCG is the most preferred method of delivery. hCG, when used in combination with customized diet plans, has the ability to trigger the body to release stored fat into the bloodstream. This fat is then burned by the body as an easily available source of energy. In addition, prescription hCG has been shown to prevent muscle loss during dieting, as well as naturally suppresses the appetite. Dieters are excitedly reporting the loss of up to one pound of unhealthy and embarrassing fat per day when following Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plan.



Because Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists devise tailor made diet plans that are comfortable and compatible to each patient, dieters do not have to focus on meal preparation. Diet Doc will also include a recipe book featuring over 50 delicious and nutritious recipes, as well as offering diet foods and snacks, making meal planning simple and quick. An impressive collection of prescription and non-prescription vitamin and mineral supplements, essential to healthy dieting, are also available to clients after physician consultation. Diet Doc takes great pride in offering all Americans the opportunity to lose weight fast without suffering side effects or health risks. All prescription products are manufactured in the United States in FDA approved pharmacies using the highest quality of manufacturing standards.



With Diet Doc's improved hCG diets, each patient’s fast weight loss journey is medically supervised and monitored with constant communication. Available 6 days per week for consultation and to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement, specially trained physicians, nurses and consultants are only a phone call or an email away. The dedicated and compassionate fast weight loss staff work collectively to assure a safe and successful weight loss journey for each client, providing guidance before, during and long after the weight has disappeared. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is not available in stores and can be purchased by prescription only to Diet Doc clients. Refined to a simple glycoprotein, it is not a metabolic steroid, a new growth hormone or a stimulant.



By combining the expertise and knowledge of professional fast weight loss doctors, nurses and nutritionists, creating personalized diet plans specific to each patient, providing dieters with pure prescription strength hCG, and supervising each patient’s diet journey, Diet Doc has helped thousands lose weight safely and successfully.



