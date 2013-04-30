Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Belonging to the endocrine and the digestive system, the pancreas is a gland that lies deep within the abdomen, situated between the spine and the stomach, and works to maintain the body's sugar balance. This organ produces hormones, most notably insulin, which regulates the balance of blood glucose and salt. Without this balance, the body is susceptible to serious complications, with the most well-known disorder being diabetes. Type II diabetes is the most prevalent form of the disease with patients lacking the ability to use insulin correctly. Although the pancreas may produce insulin, it may be insufficient to process and handle the glucose in the body. Lifestyle choices, such as diet, play a major role in managing and even preventing Type 2 diabetes. A diet high in processed carbohydrates, sugar and white bread provide an increased risk of elevated insulin levels which, over time, can trigger insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes. Diet Doc's modernized prescription hCG diet plans can help prevent elevated insulin levels by enabling patients to lose weight in a medically supervised setting.



hCG was discovered in the 1950s to have a positive effect in promoting fast weight loss when used in combination with a very low calorie diet. The low caloric intake, however, proved dangerous to patients, many of whom experienced symptoms of malnutrition. For several decades, Diet Doc has researched the powerful hCG hormone and its relationship to the science of fast weight loss. By making improvements and modifications to the original hCG diet, including offering pure prescription hCG, as well as increasing the allowable caloric intake, Diet Doc is proud to offer all Americans the opportunity to avoid weight related diseases, including Type 2 diabetes, by losing weight rapidly and sensibly.



Patients who commit to losing weight and enjoy a healthier future will complete an extensive evaluation followed by a doctor consultation. This procedure aids Diet Doc physicians in reviewing and evaluating the patient's entire system, assessing any organs that may not be functioning properly and making appropriate dietary recommendations. Also based on this information, certified nutritionists will create balanced diet plans, high in protein, low in carbohydrates and specific to each patient's personal nutritional requirements. hCG is available to clients by prescription only and is typically administered once daily. Available in injectable solution, sublingual tablets and oral drops, hCG injectable solution remains the most preferred method of delivery due to its ability to promote more rapid weight loss.



Reformulated to include energy boosting Vitamin B12, patients are losing pounds and inches rapidly with no loss of energy. Because prescription hCG naturally suppresses the appetite, dieters rarely suffer food cravings or hunger. The dedicated fast weight loss staff at Diet Doc monitors each patient's personal weight loss progress and is available 6 days per week to lend unlimited guidance, support and encouragement. In addition to monitoring weight loss progress, each patient's fast weight loss journey is medically supervised with constant communication assuring the safest and most effective diet experience.



Experts agree that losing as little as 10-20 pounds can have a significant positive influence in the ability to enjoy longevity and a healthy lifestyle or suffering from countless weight related diseases and conditions, such as Type 2 diabetes. Diet Doc's medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans guide patients to lose excess weight in a responsible and healthy manner and have been proven to contribute in the prevention against future contraction of countless diseases, including type 2 diabetes, while also encouraging healthy and fast weight loss and promoting healthy food choices to enable long term weight maintenance.



Call Diet Doc today to schedule a free consultation and begin the journey to a life free of excess fat and to avoid the development of Type 2 diabetes.



