Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Lifestyle changes, such as beginning a diet, require knowledge, persistence and commitment. Support has been proven to help dieters remain steadfast in the commitment to lose excess weight and stay on track with often arduous diet plans. Some diet plans offer on-line support via testimonials and forums. Other dieters seek support from friends, family or health care professionals. Diet Doc has taken clinical weight loss a step further than the typical diet plan by incorporating a dedicated and caring support team composed of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches for each patient, during and up to one year after weight loss. The staff is specially trained in the science of fast weight loss and passionate about guiding each patient safely and smoothly into a future of improved health free of embarrassing and unhealthy excess fat. Available Monday through Saturday by phone or email, the support staff is committed to the safe and successful weight loss journey of each patient and is eager to lend guidance, encouragement and unlimited support before, during and even after the excess fat has disappeared.



Diet Doc recognizes that the real secret to achieving long term weight loss goals is to provide a proper support system; a system that will be there to when one stumbles, ensuring long term weight loss success. In addition to Diet Doc's dedicated support team, the company has developed a plan that continually evaluates and addresses the individual factors that lead to fast weight loss; factors that may be causing diminishing results or even plateau. The company recognizes the importance of fostering feelings of wellbeing during its hCG diet plans, and makes certified nutritionists and physicians available to alter or tweak the diet plan as fast weight loss changes, begins to taper off, or is not adequate for the patient's personal health goals.



By modifying and modernizing the original 1954 hCG diet, Diet Doc has become the nation’s leading and most successful prescription-only hCG diet provider, making fast weight loss safer and more effective by allowing the patient a less restrictive daily caloric allowance of up to double that of the original hCG diet plans. Diet Doc’s hCG diet has taken dieting to a new degree by providing dieters not only the safest and most effective means to lose weight fast, but also by providing patients with critical unlimited support, education, and guidance throughout the transition into long-term healthy living. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans are closely monitored by a team of doctors, nurses and certified nutritionists all working in collaboration to assure the safe and successful weight loss journey of each patient, as well as to make aftercare consultation available to assure long term weight loss success.



Pick up the phone and call today to schedule a free consultation and to begin the journey to a trimmer, sexier and leaner body.



