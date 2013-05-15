Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Chances of suffering back pain is almost unavoidable for those that are overweight or obese with research suggesting that carrying extra pounds significantly increases the risk for diseases of the spine, including osteoporosis, osteoarthritis , rheumatoid arthritis, degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, and spondylisthesis.



The spine is designed to carry the body's weight and distribute the loads encountered during rest and activity. When excess pounds are carried, the spine is forced to absorb the burden, many times leading to structural compromise and damage. The lower back, or lumbar spine, is the most vulnerable to the effects of obesity. A sedentary lifestyle, poor eating habits, and excess weight can lead to the muscles in the lower back becoming weak and less flexible, causing the pelvis to tilt too far forward causing lower back pain. Learning to make healthy food choices and losing excess weight reduces the lower back's liability, resulting in diminished pain. Utilizing the most advanced scientific research, Diet Doc has created the nation's leading medically supervised hCG diet plans, empowering thousands of Americans to get back on track to healthy living and avoid weight related back injuries and conditions.



Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans not only deliver safe and fast weight loss, but offer dieters comprehensive and complete nutrient-rich diet plans that are uniquely designed by nutritionists, formally educated in the science of healthy and fast weight loss. Each diet plan is unique to the patient's specific nutritional needs and designed to fit comfortably into almost any lifestyle. Available by prescription only and subsequent to a thorough, yet simple, medical evaluation and doctor consultation, hCG will be dispensed to be used with the customized hCG diet plans. This potent duo prompts the brain to trigger and release years of stored and trapped fat into the bloodstream to be burned as a primary source of energy, and is capable of generating weight loss of over one pound per day.



Personal attention is given to each patient with weekly checkup calls assessing weight loss progress, the patient's attitude and comfort level, among other factors. The company's in-house medical weight loss experts guide every patient through their personal health journey by altering their hCG diet plans if results begin to taper. With a team of dedicated fast weight loss specialists eager to offer support, encouragement and guidance, dieters are never alone while making the transition to a slimmer and healthier lifestyle, free from nagging or even debilitating lower back pain. By remaining steadfast in its commitment to continue to provide personal, safe, convenient and effective diet plans, Diet Doc is fast becoming the most reliable hCG diet provider in the country.



Experts agree that losing excess weight offers substantial physical as well as emotional benefits, including reduced back pain, and significantly contributes to the avoidance of developing painful and oftentimes debilitating spinal diseases. Diet Doc encourages those who need to lose as little as 10 pounds and especially those who must lose much more to call today to schedule a free consultation and make the commitment to enjoy a healthier, more active and more productive quality of life.



