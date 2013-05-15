Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- One of the most common and aggravating pitfalls of a low calorie diet is called metabolic slowdown, a state during which the body’s metabolism has slowed making weight loss nearly impossible. In addition to making weight reduction difficult, metabolic slowdown can cause the body to actually pack on extra weight, as the body thinks that it is starving, thus hold on to nearly every calorie consumed. Diet Doc offers its newly improved hCG diet plans, capable of producing fast weight loss while reinforcing metabolic balance and preventing the body from going into starvation mode.



Adaptive Thermogenesis, often referred to as metabolic slowdown, occurs when a person, who is on a restricted calorie diet or lifestyle, begins to experience a slowing of the body's metabolism in response to the lack of fuel available for energy. The body uses less energy due to a lack of calories. Many diets simply restrict caloric intake, an outdated method usually resulting in metabolic slowdown. Another common metabolism slowdown occurs normally as a person ages. This form of metabolic slowdown is known as somatopause, wherein men and women experience a decline in androgen and growth hormone levels with aging. When a dieter reaches either of these dieting plateaus, the body becomes more efficient at burning energy and therefore reduces the need for calories thereby negating any weight reduction.



With the avoidance of metabolic slowdown a primary goal, Diet Doc has refined its hCG diet to maximum effectiveness, stimulating fast weight loss while simultaneously maintaining metabolic balance in the body. The hormone hCG naturally triggers the hypothalamus to stimulate thermogenesis in the body, burning excess fat for energy, while also naturally staving off hunger to prevent overeating and between meal snacking. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans are individually tailored around each patient’s nutritive needs to produce the most effective results for every patient.



Originally discovered by an endocrinologist named A.T.W.Simeons in the 1950s, the hCG diet has now been modified and updated by Diet Doc to produce what is widely heralded as the best weight loss diet around. Patients routinely experience results of 1 pound-per-day, which makes it also one of the best weight loss methods available. The hCG diet has been touted as "the most productive and safe approach to the best weight loss." by Dr. Harry A. Gusman, M.D. who conducted auxiliary studies on the original Dr. Simeons' hCG diet.



Diet Doc utilizes the same principles of the original hCG weight loss diet discovered by Dr. Simeons, but has "modernized the outdated hCG diet into one that is safe, and that rolls 4 medically supervised programs into one overall plan that is then further personalized for each person taking into consideration their health history, age, gender, lifestyle and preferences" reports Dr. Rao, Medical Director of the company. Thus, hCG treatments along with individualized diet planning allow patients to experience fast weight loss without falling victim to dieting setbacks like metabolic slowdown. Prescription hCG acts on the hypothalamus triggering it to release fat that it would otherwise try to protect during dieting or metabolic slowdown. Diet Doc’s hCG diets take it a step further by finding the caloric sweet spot through careful ketone management.



