Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Reports show that those that suffer from sleep deprivation are more apt to gain extra pounds, but because obesity can be the main contributor of poor sleep, this becomes a vicious cycle. Because obesity is strongly associated with the development of sleep apnea and other breathing problems that interrupt a peaceful and restful night's sleep, weight loss can benefit dieters in multiple ways. Diet Doc offers new doctor designed and monitored diet plans that teach dieters how to lose weight efficiently with improved eating habits, breaking cycle of late night snacking and providing results for more peaceful rest.



US News recently reported that sleep deprivation lowers the levels of leptin, a hormone that acts as a natural appetite suppressant and raises grehlin levels, a hormone that signals hunger and is more plentiful in those that are obese. This combination sends the brain powerful dual signals that the body is suffering an energy deficit, thus increasing the desire to eat. Further research revealed by John Hopkins University reveals that sleep deprivation can be relieved by losing excess fat with weight loss being the key to improved sleep patterns.



By combining modern fast weight loss research with the knowledge and expertise of specially trained doctors, nurses and nutritionists, Diet Doc has created the enhanced prescription hCG diet, that not only promotes fast weight loss, but, by losing weight, patients are sleeping better, looking better, feeling better and enjoying an improved overall lifestyle. Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plans are very effective in producing fast weight loss, having helped thousands of dieters achieve weight loss goals nationwide, thus avoiding the risk of a myriad of weight related conditions, including sleep deprivation.



The Diet Doc hCG diet plan utilizes appropriate nutrition with prescription only, pure hCG treatments. Prescription hCG, when administered in regulated doses and coupled with patient specific, nutritionist-designed diet plans, stimulates the hypothalamus, triggering the release of stored fat into the bloodstream. When the body requires energy, the stored fat is burned instead of muscle mass, resulting in the loss of pounds and inches, typically burning fat that has been trapped in the most difficult areas, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs. Diet Doc's prescription hCG is available to patients after a simple, yet detailed, health evaluation and doctor consultation that can be performed in the comfort of the patient's own living room via Skype or telephone. Available in sublingual tablets, oral drops and injectable solution, prescription hCG naturally suppresses the appetite, providing patients with fast weight loss without significant side effects including hunger, between meal cravings or loss of energy.



Experts agree that maintaining a healthy body weight and getting a good night's sleep benefit the entire body by circulating blood more effectively and managing fluid levels more easily. Shedding even a few pounds can provide significant cardiovascular benefit, making every pound lost a positive step toward healthier living.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg