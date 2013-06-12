Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- In order to remain on the forefront of medically supervised weight loss, Diet Doc has improved its intuitive health questionnaire, a simple system intended to easily and intuitively assist patients in evaluating internal body functions such as organ function, thyroid activity, metabolism, and other factors that may be preventing fast weight loss or actually causing weight gain.



Appropriately named the "My Diet Doc Health Questionnaire", this survey can be found on the company’s website, and is a subjective review of organ systems typically affected by diet, medications, stressful lifestyles and unhealthy habits over the previous six months. This comprehensive questionnaire is based on the data compiled by such medically respected texts as The Michigan Manual of Clinical Diagnosis, Manual of Nutritional Therapeutics, The Washington Manual of Medical Therapeutics, Ferri’s Clinical Advisor, and Modern Nutrition in Health and Disease among others.



In order to effectively evaluate patients for its hCG diet plans, the company first allows each patient to fill out a quick health questionnaire from the privacy of their own home, helping to identify possible hindrances before any diet plan is devised. Afterwards, an in-house physician, specializing in the field of safe and fast weight loss, contacts each patient individually to discuss the results and then jointly develop the most effective plan to combat any identified diet obstacles.



Using the results of this sophisticated health questionnaire, Diet Doc physicians are able to evaluate and identify any potential health risks concerning diet and nutrition, as well as prescribe treatment to alleviate these symptoms and restore superior health and fast weight loss to the patient. Among the many areas evaluated by this health questionnaire are gastrointestinal, liver & gallbladder, adrenal & thyroid, glucose regulation, cardiovascular, brain / mood / memory, immune, lung, urological, musculoskeletal, connective tissue, male health (prostate), and women’s health.



Diet Doc’s individually tailored hCG diet plans focus on safety and effectiveness, maximizing results and minimizing any potential side effects. Due to this improved attention to detail, patients on a Diet Doc hCG diet plan routinely lose over one pound of stubborn fat per day. These drastic and consistent results are due largely to the individualized treatment that each patient receives, all based on the results from the company’s intuitive health questionnaire. Interested patients must simply contact Diet Doc and request a complimentary health questionnaire, which requires only a few minutes to complete, yet provides critical insight into the patient’s internal functioning via a complex, scientifically designed algorithm.



Diet Doc remains the nation’s leader in the safe and effective hCG diet plan. Providing only pure, prescription hCG to every patient, the company remains steadfast in generating fast weight loss for the multitude of Americans struggling with obesity.



hCG diet plans use medically supervised hCG treatments in combination with healthy eating plans that allow patients to learn about proper nutrition and lose weight fast. After an extensive evaluation with a Diet Doc physician to determine which fast weight loss aids are most appropriate for patients’ unique hCG diet plans, patients will work closely with certified nutritionists to develop a meal and snack plan that works around their specific needs and helps them to achieve the type of fast weight loss that only a prescription hCG diet plan can provide. hCG diet plans are personally designed around each patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle choices and food preferences. Diet Doc is utterly committed to helping all patients restore good health through scientifically guided nutrition, achieve fast weight loss goals, and target stubborn excess body fat through the most effective prescription hCG diet plans available in the country.



