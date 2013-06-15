Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- Diet Doc is taking a new approach to fast weight loss for women over 40. Doctors advise women; especially those over the age of 40, of the dangers associated with being overweight and urge women to maintain a healthy weight in order to avoid a number of harmful diseases. In order to achieve and maintain good health, a balanced diet plan is always the first base covered. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that when women are over the age of 40, the risk factors for weight related disease grow exponentially with age.



Diet Doc’s approach to fast weight loss for women over 40 is simple: identify the factors that are either causing weight gain or hindering weight loss and replace them with new, healthy habits. Furthermore, Diet Doc physicians will prescribe hCG treatments, combining nutrition and medication into a powerful hCG diet plan, individualized for each patient.



First, each client is given a thorough health evaluation from which a unique diet plan is formulated by Diet Doc physicians. The backbone of Diet Doc’s fast weight loss program is best described as a modified hCG diet plan. The original hCG diet was created in the 1950s by endocrinologist Dr. A.T.W. Simeons. Regarded as unsafe, the original hCG diet has been modified by Diet Doc’s expert fast weight loss physicians, resulting in the most modernized hCG diet in the nation, and simplified effective and fast weight loss to make it more safe, manageable, and effective. The original Simeons hCG diet plan allowed for only 500 calories daily and also had a long list of restrictions.



The modernized hCG diet plan created by Diet Doc is expertly managed by a team of fast weight loss professionals. “Our experienced team of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and weight loss counselors are passionate about their focus on diet and fast weight loss and have helped thousands of people get healthy,” says Nishant Rao, Medical Director for Diet Doc.



A Diet Doc hCG diet plan focuses on women's problem areas that those over the age of 40 may be having a hard time targeting. A main consideration of women over 40 is the lack of essential vitamins like calcium, iron, and vitamin D. To correct this problem, Diet Doc incorporates a number of healthy foods that are found to contain high levels of important nutrients as well as prescribes the necessary medical-grade nutritional supplements. The company puts its focus on the hCG diet plan more than exercise or activity, because this is where healthy and fast weight loss begins.



The same hCG diet plans that help women over 40 lose weight fast can also help balance hormones. Hormonal imbalance is very common in women aged from mid to late 40s known to cause insomnia, anxiety, low sex-drive, and even weight gain. Diet Doc works to correct these issues with daily doses of pharmaceutical-grade hCG hormone that is known to reset the hypothalamus gland which functions to not only regulate hormone secretion but is also responsible for sending signals that indicate hunger or satiety, a feeling of fullness. By correcting this master gland, as it is known, a number of symptoms that are associated with hormonal changes have a better chance at being corrected. Diet Doc makes an effort to help women over 40 get healthy and lose weight.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg