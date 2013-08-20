Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Obesity can cause significant health complications during pregnancy, involving the mother’s health, the baby’s health, or both. It is very important for women to seek health care and attack obesity before becoming pregnant to ensure a safer pregnancy for mother and baby. Women who are overweight are at a higher risk of developing hypertension, or high blood pressure. High blood pressure is associated with an increased risk of preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, lengthier hospital stays, stillbirth and Cesarean delivery.



Women who lose weight before becoming pregnant are far more likely to experience a joyful and healthy pregnancy. Diet Doc delivers specialized hCG diet plans for women that combine the strength of 100% pure prescription hCG with individually designed healthy diet plans designed to promote safe and fast weight loss.



hCG, a hormone that is produced in the placenta of pregnant women, focuses on providing the unborn baby with nourishment should the expectant mother be unable to do so. Based on this premise, researcher Dr. A.T. W. Simeons developed the original hCG diet plans by combining this powerful hormone with very low calorie diet plans to achieve fast weight loss for patients. Although patients were successful in achieving fast weight loss, the 500 calorie per day diet plans posed serious and significant health risks.



Benefiting from advancements in nutritional research, Diet Doc has extracted the key elements of the original hCG diet plans, modernizing, updating and refining the guidelines to create the nation’s leading prescription hCG diet plans, helping thousands of women lose weight safely and rapidly and to enjoy the transition into motherhood with a healthy, happy baby.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is 100% pure and manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the U.S. using the highest quality of standards. hCG is refined to a simple glycoprotein and is not synthetic, is not a metabolic steroid and it is not a new growth hormone or stimulant. Available by prescription only to qualified patients and subsequent to an extensive medical evaluation and doctor consultation, Diet Doc’s prescription hCG cannot be found on store shelves. Interested clients need simply to contact the Diet Doc staff to schedule a doctor consultation, done conveniently from the client’s own home.



Based on information obtained during the consult, nutrient rich diet plans will be created by certified nutritionists that are unique to each woman’s nutritional needs. hCG will be prescribed and is typically administered once daily under medical supervision. This dynamic duo sends a signal to the brain to release trapped, old and stored fat into the bloodstream. This old fat is then used by the body as the primary energy source, producing fast weight loss and helping the body avoid hunger.



Diet Doc’s pure prescription hCG is made available in three convenient and easy to use varieties. While the most preferred method of delivery is painless injectable hCG solution, many patients may choose sublingual tablets or oral hCG drops. Regardless of the method of delivery, this powerful combination resets the metabolism, releases trapped fat and results in women losing weight at an amazing pace without side effects.



Each patient’s diet is guided, monitored and supervised with consistent and scheduled communication. This alerts physicians of any issues that may be hindering fast weight loss, allowing them to identify the issue and make adjustments if necessary. Focusing on safe and successful weight loss, delivering diet plans that are unique to each patient’s needs, providing the most potent form of prescription hCG, along with personalized service that is unparalleled by competitors, Diet Doc has become the most trusted and reliable prescription hCG diet plan provider in the country.



To avoid weight related pregnancy concerns and to enjoy the transition into motherhood with a happy and healthy baby, call Diet Doc today to schedule a free consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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