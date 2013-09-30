Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- In the 1950s, Researcher Dr. A.T.W. Simeons discovered that the hormone, hCG, was beneficial in promoting fast weight loss. Simeons’ hCG diet plans, however, restricted the patient’s caloric intake to a dangerously low 500 calories per day, which posed significant health risks to the dieter, including extreme exhaustion and fatigue, as well as hair and muscle loss.



One of the many modifications that the professionals at Diet Doc have made to the original hCG diet plans allows patients to consume more than double the daily caloric intake, while incorporating a wider range of delicious and healthy food choices into the menu. A complementary hCG compatible recipe book makes meal planning simple and offers over 50 delicious, nutritious and easy to prepare meal ideas that the entire family will enjoy.



Diet Doc has refined the original outdated hCG diet plans and has created plans that have the ability to trigger fast weight loss by signaling the brain to target stores of old, trapped fat to be released into the bloodstream to be used as the body’s primary energy source. This stored fat is typically trapped in areas of the body that are the most stubborn and difficult to lose, such as the hips, thighs, underarms and belly. Subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation, certified nutritionists will create diet plans, which are uniquely designed to be specific to each patient’s nutritional needs and compatible with almost any medical condition, while fitting neatly into each patient’s lifestyle.



Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hCG will be prescribed to be used in combination with the diet plan s. Due to convenience, as well as its ability to accelerate fast weight loss, naturally suppress the appetite, prevent muscle loss and reset the metabolism, painless injectable hCG solution remains the most preferred method among patients. Because prescription hCG injectable solution is also enhanced with energy boosting Vitamin B12, dieters are reporting fast weight loss without the typical sluggishness and fatigue that is so frequently associated with dieting. While injectable hCG solution is the most favored, some patients may find sublingual hCG tablets or oral hCG drops more appealing. Regardless of the method of hCG delivery, dieters that follow the diet plan protocol will notice fat melting from their body at an amazing pace.



Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is refined to a simple glycoprotein and is not synthetic, is not a metabolic steroid and is not a growth hormone or stimulant. Developed in their own United States based, fully licensed pharmacies, prescription hCG is not available through any other retailer. By developing prescription diet products within their own pharmacies, the company can ensure that only the highest quality ingredients are used and that patients are receiving only the best diet products available on the market.



Qualified patients will receive a one-year prescription and can order their supplements via phone or Internet. For added convenience, all diet products will be shipped directly to the patient’s home to avoid embarrassing or time consuming visits to fast weight loss clinics. Included in their package, patients will receive a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, detailing the quality of the ingredients and levels of each active ingredient.



Because Diet Doc offers only 100% pure prescription hCG along with meticulously designed hCG diet plans, medical supervision and guidance each step of the way and a level of personalized service unequaled by competitors, the company has become the leader in prescription fast weight loss programs.



Call today to begin the journey to a life free of unwanted, unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat by scheduling a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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