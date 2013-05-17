Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Obesity statistics as well as health experts have determined that adult obesity is the plague of the 21st century. Unlike plagues of old, obesity is easily curable with effective weight loss, eliminating health risks and delivering Americans from the difficulties of carrying excessive body weight. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans offer overweight Americans reprieve from deadly obesity related illness by way of a customized, physician-monitored diet. Studies confirm that 12 American states currently have adult obesity rates above 30%, with Mississippi holding the adult obesity title at 34.9%. This same study concluded that "If states’ obesity rates continue on their current trajectories, the number of new cases of type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease and stroke, hypertension, and arthritis could increase 10 times between 2010 and 2020—and double again by 2030." Furthermore, if not remedied adult obesity in America stands to exceed 60% in 13 states by 2030.



- In an effort to aid in abolishing the American plague of the 21st century, Diet Doc has formulated their most effective, safe, and simple hCG diet plans, guaranteed to facilitate extremely fast weight loss in over 97% of patients.



hCG is a powerful hormone, naturally released in the placenta of expecting mothers during pregnancy to protect against malnutrition. Diet Doc’s expert weight loss physicians, nurses, and coaches are passionate about helping American’s reduce their weight and avoid the multitude of dangerous obesity related diseases. Thus, the company offers its prescription hCG diet plans, proven extremely safe and effective nationwide, and at a fraction of the cost of more expensive and risky alternatives.



Diet Doc offers the most effective solution for the new American epidemic, consistent results with a customized, individually tailored hCG diet plan. The company’s physician prescribed and monitored hCG diet plan has been proven to produce weight loss at an average of 30 pounds per month. With the Diet Doc hCG diet plan, no rest period is required between cycles, so patients can lose weight continually and quickly until their goal weight is achieved. Other hCG diet plans require a rest period after only 23 days, rendering them time consuming and more costly.



Diet Doc offers the most advanced version of the hCG diet in America, the only version approved by Dr. Oz. Outdated 500 calorie hCG protocols are proven harmful, causing malnutrition and even hair loss. Only Diet Doc allows every patient as many as 1250 calories per day without compromising effectiveness. With a full range of diet foods and other weight loss aids, Diet Doc is able to provide the most comprehensive approach to dieting, capable of delivering quick results and leading all Americans toward a future of much improved health.



The company conducted a survey of the larger hCG clinics across the USA and found the Diet Doc hCG diet plans to be lower in price, yet offer more services and products than competitors, in an all-inclusive program that is capable of shaving an average of 30 pounds per month, rendering it the best weight loss and obesity treatment available.



