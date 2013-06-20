Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- hCG, or human gonadotropin, has a protective effect during a normal pregnancy, ensuring naturally that the expectant mother and fetus are adequately nourished, even in times of very low caloric intake. It was this observation which led to the discovery of the hCG protocol by Dr. A.GT.W. Simeons in the 1950s, and the idea that one could tap into this natural protective process with a very low dose of the same hormone. hCG works to mobilize stored fat to provide the developing fetus with nutrition, using this stored or “abnormal” fat to nourish the fetus and mother.



When used in conjunction with Diet Doc’s individualized diet plans, prescription hCG triggers the hypothalamus to release the body’s abnormal fat into the bloodstream to be burned as the body’s primary source of energy while also naturally suppressing the appetite and preventing muscle loss. Patients following Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans will lose excess fat whereby those following a low calorie diet without prescription hCG, or with homeopathic hCG, will still lose weight fast due to the calorie deficit, but a large percentage of the weight loss will come from muscle



Diet Doc drastically modified and improved the original, 1950s hCG diet plans, making them more effective and safer than ever before. By combining the expert knowledge and guidance of specially trained fast weight loss professionals, patients are boasting results of over one pound per day of unwanted and unhealthy excess fat.



Diet Doc is comprised of professional, specially trained weight loss experts, including doctors, nurses, nutritionists and consultants, all working in collaboration to assure the safe and successful fast weight loss journey of each patient. Prior to committing to a life free of unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat, an extensive medical evaluation and doctor consultation are completed. Based on this information, certified nutritionists will design tailor made diet meal plans, specific to each patient’s dietary and nutritional needs. Prescription hCG will be dispensed, to be used once per day in conjunction with customized nutrition plans.



Patients who follow Diet Doc’s highly effective prescription hCG diet plans can anticipate naturally occurring fast weight loss, typically in the most difficult to target areas such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs.



Each patient’s fast weight loss journey is guided and closely monitored by professional fast weight loss physicians and experts who are available 6 days per week for consultation and to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement during the hCG diet plan, and for up to one year after results have been attained, assuring each patient’s safe and successful fast weight loss experience and healthy long term weight maintenance.



Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in doctor designed and physician monitored prescription hCG diet plans, and have provided thousands of Americans the opportunity to lose weight quickly and safely. At a fraction of the cost of most other diet plans and without the potential risks of invasive surgery, Diet Doc has made fast weight loss affordable to nearly anyone, and available nationwide with the ease of a telephone call.



