Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Raspberry Ketone, an aromatic compound found in raspberries, works to stimulate adiponectin, a hormone in the body which increases the breakdown of triglycerides, or stored fat, into fatty acids. Raspberry Ketones’ ability to regulate blood sugar and improve insulin resistance has proven effective in helping those with metabolic syndrome, pre-diabetes and Type II diabetes, all while promoting fast weight loss.



Buyer beware. With all of the recent excitement about Raspberry Ketone and its amazing weight loss effects, many internet sites are making Raspberry Ketone readily available to unknowing consumers with one swift click of the computer mouse. Raspberry Ketone that is made available for purchase without a physician prescription is not pure and, in most cases, contains only a minute fraction of the required dosage of Raspberry Ketone necessary to effect fast weight loss. Diet Doc is the Nation’s only fast weight loss plan that offers Raspberry Ketone in its purest form, compounded in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States, and made available by prescription only to hCG diet clients.



To reap the many benefits of this delectable fruit, one must consume approximately 100 mg per day, or the equivalent of 90 pounds of raspberries! As a result, Diet Doc has developed the nation’s only prescription strength Raspberry Ketone which contains the recommended daily dose of 100 mg ketone, as well as 1000 mcg of Vitamin B12, providing an added energy boost and 100 mg of L-Carnitine, which helps the body transport fat out of the fat cell more efficiently. Diet Doc’s prescription strength Raspberry Ketone promotes ketosis, which is when the body begins to burn stored fat, resulting in fast weight loss. When Raspberry Ketone is used in conjunction with Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans, this powerful pair will result in dramatic physical changes.



Diet Doc's leading medically physician supervised, modern day version of the outdated 1950s hCG diet plan has helped thousands successfully and safely achieve fast weight loss goals. The company's hCG is prescription strength and is made available to clients subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation, both of which can be accomplished via the telephone or computer from the comfort of the patient's own home. The prescription hCG diet plans not only help clients achieve initial fat loss, they also address the underlying causes of weight gain and educate clients on healthy food choices to sustain weight maintenance, stay slim and lead a healthier, more active lifestyle.



In addition to Raspberry Ketone, Diet Doc offers an impressive selection of essential vitamin and mineral supplements and weight loss accelerants, such as Ultra Burn, Slim Down and Green Coffee Bean Extract to complement the prescription hCG diet plans. Patients that follow the hCG diet plan protocol and supplement the diet with Raspberry Ketone are reporting a loss of up to one pound per day.



By offering the safest and most effective fast weight loss plans available, pure prescription products and personalized service unparalleled by competitors, Diet Doc has become the most reliable medically supervised fast weight loss plan in America. The professionals at Diet Doc are eager to help those that have been unsuccessful in the past and urge everyone that must lose weight fast to call today to schedule a confidential, complementary consultation and begin the transition into a slimmer, healthier and more active future.



