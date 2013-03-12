Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Diet Doc announced their modified prescription hCG diets for fast weight loss that can prevent and significantly alleviate the symptoms of osteoarthritis or “wear and tear’ arthritis, a progressive disease of the joints. Fast weight loss can diminish pain, and restore function and quality of life in osteoarthritis patients, and possibly avert approximately 111,206 total knee replacements each year. As a part of Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diets, each patient receives a comprehensive medical review of their health history to identify factors that hinder fast weight loss. A nutritionist creates a personalized diet and nutrition plan based on the results of the medical evaluation.



Obesity is considered to be an underlying cause of hypertension, insulin resistance, and other metabolic syndrome conditions. It is also a strong independent risk factor for pain, especially in soft-tissue structures such as tendons. According to a literature review in the March 2013 issue of the JAAOS (Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, obesity may actually trigger the biomechanical and inflammatory changes that cause osteoarthritis, and the pain and loss of mobility associated with the condition. WAT (White adipose tissue), a powerful endocrine organ that can trigger inflammation is found in abundance in obese adults. Ryan C. Koonce, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at Skagit Regional Clinics in Mount Vernon, Washington, and one of the authors of the literature review said, “There's a clear link between obesity and osteoarthritis, and the link is both from biomechanical factors as well as systemic factors; the systemic component appears to be significant.” According to the article, approximately one half of osteoarthritis cases of the knee could be avoided in the U.S. if obesity was removed as a risk factor. Jonathan T. Bravman, MD, assistant professor in the Department of Orthopaedics at the University of Colorado, an orthopaedic surgeon, and a co-author of the study said, “We are underutilizing weight loss as a primary treatment option for arthritis and joint pain. It's important that doctors are aware of the different ways that obesity causes arthritis not only for treatment but for prevention of the condition.”



Having received specialized training in understanding how the body responds to fast weight loss, Diet Doc’s clinical staff is helping thousands of patients improve their health while addressing various obesity related health problems, including osteoarthritis. Diet Doc is constantly modifying their prescription hCG diets to make them much more manageable and easier to follow by introducing new diet foods, meal replacement options, and prescription only diet supplements. Due to their potent nature, all of these pharmaceutical grade products from Diet Doc are available only after receiving a prescription from their in-house physicians. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing fast weight loss at a fraction of the cost of risky and expensive bariatric surgeries. Diet Doc 99.99% pure pharmaceutical grade hCG either in the form of injections or sublingual tablets and pills as a part of their prescription hCG weight loss diets. When combined with their low calorie diets and custom nutrition plans, these medically supervised, prescription hCG diets trigger fast weight loss averaging one pound per day without any adverse side effects.



