Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2013 -- Millions of Americans suffer from periodontal (gum) disease, an infection of the tissues that support the teeth. Because this disease can cause inflammation throughout the body, it also carries a number of other health risks. Gum disease and tooth loss is now considered to predispose numerous health risks, including coronary artery disease, infective endocarditis, bacterial pneumonia, diabetes, kidney disease and stroke. Those that suffer from gum disease may harbor up to 500 species of bacteria which can enter small blood vessels, travel to other parts of the body, release toxins, and trigger inflammatory chemicals that assault arteries and organs. A study, published in the Journal of Periodontology, disclosed evidence that a higher body mass index was a significant predictor for gum disease with the prevalence of periodontal disease being 76% higher among young obese individuals aged 18–34 than in normal weight individuals.



With obesity fast becoming an American epidemic, losing weight is no longer a mere cosmetic concern, but, more importantly, it is about improving longevity, as well as quality of life by avoiding weight related diseases such as periodontal disease. Diet Doc has combined decades of scientific research with the knowledge and expertise of doctors, nurses and nutritionists, all specializing in the science of healthy and fast weight loss, and have developed America’s leading medically supervised fast weight loss diet plans proven to produce safe and effective weight loss and to help all Americans avoid the risk of countless weight related diseases, including periodontal disease.



Prescription hCG, when used in conjunction with Diet Doc’s individualized nutrition plans, has the ability to trigger the release of stored fat into the bloodstream, thus burning this trapped fat for energy. Because prescription hCG diets also naturally suppresses the appetite, as well as prevents muscle loss during dieting, dieters are losing up to one pound per day of unhealthy and unwanted excess fat, typically in the most stubborn areas, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs without experiencing hunger or cravings and without strenuous exercise regimens.



Experts agree that losing weight is essential to promoting good health and avoiding a myriad of weight related diseases and conditions, including periodontal disease. Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in fast weight loss by medically supervising and monitoring each patient's fast weight loss progress with constant communication. At a fraction of the cost of most diet plans, Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans fit comfortably into most budgets making losing excess fat and looking forward to a future of improved health, lowering the risk of periodontal disease, affordable to almost everyone.



