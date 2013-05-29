Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- In an effort to continually improve their medical weight loss plans, Diet Doc announces unlimited clinical support for every client, making in-house physicians, nurses, nutritionists, and diet coaches available for each client 6 days per week. Effective weight loss revolves around providing dieters with adequate support and staving off diet weariness with expert consultation. Medical Director for Diet Doc, Dr. Nishant Rao adds “The real secret to achieving long term results is having the right support system in place, to catch you when you may stumble, and we now provide unlimited support for every client, from the initial fast weight loss through to the maintenance stage, ensuring long term success for every client.” The company hopes to empower dieters by providing constant encouragement as well as the most important tools to empowerment, real results and fast weight loss. It is the responsibility of these in-house fast weight loss experts to guide every patient through their personal health journey by altering diet plans if weight loss begins to taper or completely stalls, or recommending supplements that may increase results or eliminate side effects. Clients can contact Diet Doc 6 days per week to speak to a professional who can get their diet back on track or improve existing results.



Since its discovery in 1954 by Dr. Simeons, Diet Doc has become the Nation’s leading and most successful prescription-only hCG weight loss provider by modifying and modernizing the original hCG protocol, making it a safer method of dieting by allowing the dieter an increased daily caloric allowance of up to double that of the original diet (1250). Diet Doc’s hCG Diet has taken dieting to a whole new level by providing dieters not only the safest and most effective means of losing weight, with prescription strength hCG, but also providing patients with crucial continued support, education and guidance throughout the struggle to transition into healthy living. This diet plan is comprised of a team of doctors, nurses and certified nutritionists working hand in hand to assure that patients safely and effectively achieve fast results. Prior to the patient committing to a healthier lifestyle by losing excess fat, an extensive medical evaluation is performed considerate of the patient’s medical history, current conditions, medications, age, gender, lifestyle and goals. If all medical requirements are satisfied, Physicians will dispense prescription strength hCG, either in injection, oral drops, or sublingual tablets. Next, certified nutritionists will create a healthy diet plan specific to each patient to achieve maximum efficacy. The issued high protein, low carbohydrate diet, when used in conjunction with prescription strength hCG, is proven to provide dieters with fast weight loss. A recent in-house survey revealed that 97% of clients lost up to one pound per day when following these medically supervised guidelines.



With the use of Skype, patients are now able to take advantage of Diet Doc, the preeminent hCG diet provider in the United States, even if a person-to-person meeting is impossible. In these physician supervised Skype meetings, a Diet Doc physician will evaluate the patient, determining the best diet and hCG treatment based on numerous factors, including but not limited to age, mobility, health, weight, and overall fitness level. These online consultations are exactly like an in-house evaluation. Patients receive an individualized hCG diet plan along with customized nutrition plan and physician consultations, among other services. Patients will receive the same hCG diet that regularly produces fast weight loss averaging 1 pound-per-day.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg