Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- hCG, or human chorionic gonadotropin, is a hormone that is produced in the placenta of pregnant women. This powerful hormone, when dispensed in prescription strength in a medically supervised setting, and used in combination with professionally designed and patient specific diet plans, is proven to be effective in providing patients with safe, fast weight loss. In fact, in a recent in-house survey, 97% of Diet Doc patients report a loss of one pound or more per day and up to 30 pounds per month while following the protocol of the prescription hCG diet plans.



Diet Doc has become the most reliable prescription hCG diet provider in the nation and has helped thousands of Americans successfully achieve their fast weight loss goals by offering the leading, modern-day version of the original 1950s hCG diet. Developed by Dr. A.T.W. Simeons, the original hCG diet protocol consisted of the administration of low doses of the hormone along with an extremely limited daily caloric intake of only 500 calories per day. Simeons determined that this combination would be effective in burning “abnormal fat” resulting in quick weight loss for patients. Modern day research has demonstrated that the 500 calorie per day consumption is not sufficient to sustain the body's needs, posing serious health risks, including muscle loss resulting in sagging skin, hair loss, fatigue and extreme hunger.



Due to current requirements, specific extra fast weight loss education is necessary in order to dispense pure, prescription strength hCG. Other clinics have not received this extra training in how the body loses weight safely and effectively. Thus, numerous diet companies continue to promote the outdated original Simeons hCG diet. Diet Doc however is proud to offer clients only the most potent, prescription strength hCG available, combined with this additional weight loss education. The company's physicians have received specialized fast weight loss training and are educated in the most up-to-date facts and techniques and are licensed to dispense pure, prescription strength hCG.



Prior to committing to a future of improved health and wellbeing by losing excess weight, patients must successfully complete a detailed, yet simple, medical evaluation followed by a consultation with a Diet Doc physician. By utilizing various internet applications, such as Skype or simply the telephone, it is not necessary for patients to waste time and money traveling to a doctor's office and the journey toward a slimmer, leaner and healthier body can begin almost immediately from the comfort of one's own home.



Diet plans are customized to each patient's individual needs, allowing more than double the daily caloric intake than that of the original hCG diet, and are created by nutritionists that are educated in the science of fast weight loss. Each diet plan is uniquely designed to successfully achieve the safest and fastest weight loss possible. These patient specific diet plans, when combined with prescription hCG, have the ability to promote natural and rapid weight loss while preventing muscle loss during dieting. Because powerful prescription hCG naturally suppresses the appetite and is enhanced with energy-boosting Vitamin B12, dieters are losing a pound or more per day with no adverse side effects.



Experts agree that losing as little as 10-20 pounds can positively impact one's physical, as well as emotional, health. Diet plans are created for those that want to lose weight fast, as little as 10 pounds to those that must lost 100 pounds or more. Diet Doc urges everyone that wants to make a positive difference in their lives by losing excess fat to call today to schedule a free confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg