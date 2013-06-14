Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- When considering having a child potential parents have a lot to consider, but parents have much more to consider when they are also struggling with weight gain and obesity. Achieving fast weight loss may become even more imperative for parents now that a new study found that how the mother eats during pregnancy could contribute to their children’s future risks for obesity and other weight-related diseases. Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in medically supervised hCG diets and helps patients with fast weight loss to improve their weight-related quality of life and possibly even the health of their future children.



As reported by Science Daily and according to researchers at Case Western Reserve University's Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing and researchers with Tennessee State University, soon after a child is born growth patterns emerge that can predict the future weight of the child. This new study found that the food intake of the mother during pregnancy can possibly impact the child’s hormones and the ability to satisfy hunger and may contribute to weight gain later in the child’s life. Learning how to eat a healthy, balanced diet to achieve fast weight loss is important for the health and well being of the individual but becomes even more important when preparing for and experiencing pregnancy. Diet Doc’s hCG diets allow patients to accomplish fast weight loss, but also teach patients the tools they need to continue eating healthy and to maintain their weight for the future.



hCG, human chorionic gonadotropin, is a naturally occurring hormone that was isolated in the 1950s by the scientist A.T.W. Simeons. Simeons found that hCG mobilized the pregnant female’s excess fat storage to provide nutrition to a growing fetus. Simeons also determined that during this process the mother’s muscle mass and structural fat remained untouched. hCG was quickly incorporated into hCG diets to help patients succeed in fast weight loss, but encouraged patients to consume a dangerously low calorie intake. Diet Doc took the research from the 1950s and modernized it with today’s health and medical understandings to create today’s medically supervised hCG diet plans. When used as a tool for fast weight loss in Diet Doc’s hCG diets, the hCG hormone not only mobilizes unnecessary and embarrassing excess fat, it also acts as a powerful appetite suppressant that allows patients to consume fewer calories and reevaluate their unhealthy eating habits.



Accomplishing fast weight loss with Diet Doc’s hCG diets will leave patients feeling healthy and motivated to continue losing weight and to maintain that weight over time. Patients will have unlimited access to Diet Doc’s team of weight management professionals six days per week to answer questions about hCG diets, monitor patients’ fat loss and to provide encouragement and guidance during this important journey. Diet Doc understands the significant impact fast weight loss can have on the individual patient as well as future children and is committed to providing the most effective hCG diets available today.



