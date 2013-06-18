Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- The availability of fatty, sugary foods and drinks has made healthy eating and nutritious meal choices consistently more and more difficult. With this challenge in mind, Diet Doc created their hCG diets to provide their clients with an easier and more effective path to fast weight loss. Clients who follow the proven protocol in hCG diets will not only learn what it takes to achieve fast weight loss, they will also develop the skills necessary to make healthy eating choices and the willpower to forgo foods that offer little to no nutritional value. Since Diet Doc developed their hCG diets, thousands of clients have succeeded in fast weight loss and an overwhelming percentage, over 97%, of clients reported little to no hunger, adverse side effects, or other harmful complications during their journey.



Diet Doc's hCG diets were created by a team of specially trained physicians who are skilled in the sciences of nutrition, healthy eating and weight management. Often, individuals searching for the key to fast weight loss seek the assistance of general practice physicians who may be educated in the more general aspects of weight gain, but lack the specialized training Diet Doc physicians receive. The Diet Doc team of weight management professionals receives training focused closely on the causes of weight gain, how the body responds to healthy eating and losing weight and the most effective methods for fast weight loss. Clients will have unlimited access, six days per week, to ask the team questions about hCG diet plans and to monitor their progress closely to assure safe and fast weight loss.



Diet Doc hCG diets involve taking a daily dosage of a natural weight reduction catalyst, prescription hCG as a sublingual tablet, oral drops or injectable solution, coupled with low calorie, healthy eating meal plans that allow patients to safely shed weight fast. All potential patients will first complete an extensive health questionnaire and consult with a Diet Doc physician to determine whether the client is a good candidate for hCG diets and to discover which fat loss supplements will best aid the client in achieving fast weight loss. Patients will receive their supplements through the mail, which make hCG diets accessible and convenient for anyone struggling with weight management.



Clients will also work closely with Diet Doc's team of certified nutritionists to design hCG diets around the patient's age, health history, food preferences and lifestyle choices. Diet Doc's nutritionists are educated in the nutritional value of foods and create meal plans that make healthy eating an enjoyable part of the patient's day. The extensive knowledge and skills that each certified nutritionist has acquired through their training will be steadily imparted to the patient and patients will begin to choose foods high in essential elements and minerals and that leave them feeling full and satisfied throughout the day. Once patients begin reaching their fast weight loss goals and incorporate healthy eating into their everyday lives, managing weight in the future will come easily and naturally.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/

Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg