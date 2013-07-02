Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Candidiasis, an organism that makes itself quite at home on everyone's skin, normally causes no trouble. However, for those struggling with obesity, this organism can develop very quickly into a painful and oftentimes dangerous, yeast infection on the skin. The New York Times recently reported on the cause and effect of yeast infections on the skin. Candidiasis may initially appear as a heat rash with clearly defined patches of red, itchy skin that often leak clear fluid. Because this organism thrives in moist, sweaty areas of the body that get little to no air circulation, the folds of an overweight stomach make the perfect breeding ground. The affected area typically becomes inflamed as the organism multiplies, causing the patient pain and discomfort. If left untreated, Candidiasis may infect the bloodstream, the liver or spleen and, if allowed to reach vital organs such as the heart, this yeast infection can actually be fatal.



Candidiasis, or a yeast infection of this type, is not contagious and cannot be transmitted from person to person. The yeast lives on the body, awaiting the opportunity to multiply and wreak havoc on the skin. Because obesity tends to encourage its growth, quite obviously, losing excess weight in a sensible, healthy manner can help to avoid uncomfortable, irritating and painful weight related yeast infections. For the necessary fast weight loss required to avoid painful and unhealthy yeast infections on the skin, Diet Doc has updated the original hCG diet from the ‘50s, maximizing effectiveness and producing amazing results for over 97 percent of patients.



In the 1950s, Dr. A.T.W. Simeons discovered that hCG was effective in the promotion of fast weight loss when low doses of the hormone was administered in combination with a 500-calorie per day diet. Although patients were successful in achieving fast weight loss, the low caloric intake was not sufficient to sustain the body and posed certain health compromise.



Benefiting from decades of scientific research, Diet Doc now offers the most advanced version of the original hCG diet, refined and refurbished, and now able to trigger fast weight loss of over one pound per day, typically in the most difficult to target areas of the body such as the stomach, underarms, hips and thighs. Research shows that when the most potent form of hCG is paired with nutrient rich hCG diet plans, this powerful hormone has the ability to naturally dispose of years of trapped fat by stimulating the hypothalamus to access this stored fat, releasing it into the bloodstream to be burned as a primary source of energy.



The fast weight loss experts at Diet Doc have improved the original hCG diet plans by increasing the potency of the medication, increasing the daily allowable caloric intake, and creating personalized, tailor-made hCG diet plans that are compatible with each patient’s medical history, nutritional and dietary requirements while fitting comfortably into the patient's personal lifestyle. These improved hCG diet plans include only pure prescription medication that is manufactured in the U.S. in FDA approved pharmacies. Refined to a simple glycoprotein, Diet Doc's prescription hCG contains a natural bio-identical hormone and is not a metabolic steroid, a new growth hormone or a stimulant.



Each patient’s hCG diet experience is closely supervised by certified health faculty, and progress is carefully monitored with consistent communication. Patients are never alone in the journey to a healthier, happier and leaner body. Diet Doc’s professional fast weight loss experts are a phone call or email away and are available 6 days per week for consultation and to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement.



Making communication easy with use of telephone and Skype consultations, Diet Doc has made reaching out for fast weight loss assistance very simple, even for those in the most remote areas of the country. There is no need for time consuming and costly doctor visits. The journey toward a future of improved health and the avoidance of weight related skin conditions, such as yeast infections, can begin from the comfort of one's own living room.



The professionals at Diet Doc encourage anyone that has been unsuccessful in the past to call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation to begin fast weight loss and to avoid the risk of developing painful and irritating weight related skin conditions and yeast infections.



