Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Although moderate exercise provides numerous benefits to one’s overall general health, dieters that are following a lower calorie diet may become fatigued if participating in strenuous exercise regimens. Even though Diet Doc has modernized the original outdated 1950s hCG diet plans to include a more generous daily caloric intake while incorporating a wider range of delicious and healthy food choices, the lower caloric intake is not sufficient to sustain the body during vigorous exercise regimens. Too much and too strenuous exercise regimens may result in the body transitioning into starvation mode, reducing the metabolic process and drastically reducing the weight loss process. For this reason, prescription hCG dieters are encouraged to refrain from strenuous workouts until weight loss goals have been achieved.



-Diet Doc clients are routinely losing 20 pounds per month without exercise.



The professional fast weight loss experts at Diet Doc do recommend limited and moderate exercise, such as brisk walking, callanetics, Pilates, yoga or T-Tapp, an exercise using a series of compound muscle movements performed in a specific sequence. Dieters will find that this light to moderate exercise protocol is suitable for almost any lifestyle, even for those dieters with limited physical mobility.



hCG, a hormone that is produced in the placenta of pregnant women and discovered in the 1950s to promote fast weight loss when administered in low doses while following a low calorie diet, was designed by Dr. A.T.W. Simeons to burn “abnormal” trapped fat. Although patients that followed Simeons’ protocol were successful in fast weight loss, the dangerously low caloric intake was not sufficient to sustain the needs of the body.



Benefiting from decades of scientific fast weight loss research, Diet Doc has extracted the most beneficial elements of the original hCG diet and added 100% pure prescription hCG along with uniquely created diet plans that are designed by certified nutritionists and specific to each patient’s personal nutritional needs. This dynamic duo has the ability to promote fast weight loss by signaling the hypothalamus to target years of old, trapped and stored abnormal fat to be released into the bloodstream and used as the body’s primary energy source.



Fortified with energy boosting Vitamin B12 to prevent energy loss while dieting, convenient and painless injectable hCG is the most preferred method of hCG delivery among patients. Many patients, however, may choose prescription hCG sublingual tablets or oral hCG drops. Regardless of the method of delivery, patients that follow the prescription hCG diet plan protocol are quickly noticing the loss of pounds and inches while looking and feeling better than ever before.



Patients that follow the personalized hCG diet plans find that the large selection of nutritiously delicious food choices combined with medically supervised prescription hCG generates fast weight loss without the patient suffering between meal hunger, cravings, muscle loss or energy loss. In fact, many patients boast an increase in energy while dieting.



Standing firm to the commitment to provide Americans with the safest and most successful means of losing weight rapidly, Diet Doc’s hCG cannot be found on store shelves and is available by prescription only to qualified candidates subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation, both of which can be accomplished from the comfort of one’s own home simply by dialing the phone or logging onto the computer.



Because each patient’s weight loss journey is continually monitored and medically supervised with pre-scheduled weekly communication, the team of fast weight loss doctors is aware of any issues that may begin to hinder fast weight loss and can make adjustments and resolve these issues. Available 6 days per week for consultation and eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement throughout each patient’s transition to healthy living, dieters are never alone in the quest to become free from the burden of unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat.



Diet Doc encourages those that have been unsuccessful in weight loss plans that include strenuous exercise regimens to call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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