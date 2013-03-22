Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- hCG, or human gonadotropin, is a hormone that is found in the developing placenta of pregnant women and was discovered in the 1950’s to be effective in producing fast weight loss when used in conjunction with a very low calorie diet. Diet Doc has researched this dynamic hormone for over a decade and has created an all-inclusive, personalized hCG diet plan offering patients a safe and effective method of losing weight fast.



Diet Doc’s hCG fast weight loss program offers patients a doctor designed and physician monitored diet protocol using prescription strength hCG. Each potential patient undergoes an evaluation considerate of age, gender, medical history, and lifestyle prior to Diet Doc physicians dispensing prescription hCG. Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists develop a delicious and satisfying low calorie meal plan, specific to each patient and their particular needs, to be followed in conjunction with prescription hCG. Never before have in-house physicians work so closely with patients to determine the best possible results for everyone.



Diet Doc offers patients prescription hCG in the form of injections, sublingual tablets, and prescription quality 100% pure hCG drops. The absorption rate differs with each hCG method of delivery, with the highest absorption seen with the hCG injections. hCG in injection form is typically prescribed once per day and includes a therapeutic dose of Vitamin B12, providing the patient with an added energy boost as well as more fast weight loss. Diet Doc’s injectable hCG solution is not synthetic, a metabolic steroid, a new growth hormone or a stimulant, it contains a natural bio-identical hormone, made from a human source. Diet Doc’s manufacturing company, located in the U.S., offers patients only 100% prescription grade hCG. The highest quality of standards are implemented for the manufacturing of all prescription required medications and supplements in strict accordance with FDA guidelines.



Clients begin the hCG injections on the first day of phase 1 of the fast weight loss program. Prescription hCG injections are administered once per day, six days per week with the patient having the seventh day off. The hCG injection use remains the same through phase 3 of the diet plan.



During phase 2 of the diet plan, the body will transition into ketosis through a keto-adaptation process whereby the metabolism shifts, triggered by a drop in insulin levels and a reduction in dietary net carbohydrates and glycogen depletion. This phase generally takes about one week during which time fast weight loss will become noticeable.



Phase 3 consists of 1-3 months of strict compliance to Diet Doc’s patient specific, low carbohydrate, low calorie diet. Results are stable and consistent. If weight loss goals are achieved during phase 3, hCG injections may cease afterward.



Phase 4, the last phase of the hCG weight loss plan, lasts approximately 4 weeks and reintroduces additional foods and carbohydrates into the hCG diet. Dieters will call to schedule a maintenance appointment during which time the patient’s daily calorie needs will be calculated based upon the BMR, or basal metabolic rate, and activity level to assure long-term weight maintenance.



Diet Doc’s staff of professional diet experts works hand in hand to assure the safe and successful fast weight loss experience for each patient, and is available 6 days per week to offer unlimited support, guidance, and encouragement for up to one full year after patients complete the hCG diet plan.



