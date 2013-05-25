Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2013 -- Eating and exercising habits, as well as many other intrinsic factors can easily influence a women’s weight, including childbirth, hormones, age, and genetics. For those women struggling with obesity, losing excess weight may directly reduce the chances of developing a number of dangerous health problems including high blood pressure, heart disease, and Type 2 diabetes, as well as joint and bone-related conditions. However, the complications involved with obesity may not be simply caused by overeating and lack of exercise, there are a myriad of reasons why women may be overweight and can involve biological, genetic, psychological, and environmental factors. Diet Doc is doctor designed, physician monitored, hCG weight loss plans developed by expertly trained professionals all specializing in the science of healthy and fast weight loss. Diet Doc’s staff works diligently to uncover the underlying metabolic, hormonal and/or cellular toxicity that may be causing weight gain or preventing weight loss in women.



Prior to dispensing prescription strength hCG, each Diet Doc client is required to complete a health questionnaire. This allows Diet Doc’s professionals to review the client’s entire organ and body system and discover any poorly performing organs. A written report will be forwarded to the client, including the doctor’s recommendations for overall improvement.



The original hCG diet became popular in the 1950’s when Dr. Simeons discovered that this powerful hormone was effective in causing fast weight loss when combined with a low calorie diet. For several decades, Diet Doc physicians have researched hCG and the original Simeons diet and have developed the most successful modern day version of the original hCG weight loss diet, offering patients safe and quick results. The company provides prescription hCG made available in injectable form as well as sublingual tablets and includes a hormone that naturally suppresses the appetite and has been found to prevent muscle loss during dieting. This powerful hormone is also believed to stimulate the hypothalamus, which instructs the body to release stored fat deposits into the bloodstream, typically from hard to lose areas, such as the thighs, hips, underarms, and belly. Prior to the administration of prescription hCG, Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists will design a customized diet plan, specific to each patient, making meal planning quick and simple. The majority of Diet Doc patients boast losing up to one pound per day of excess, unwanted, unhealthy fat and all without hunger pains or food cravings. In fact, if one does experience hunger pains, the client is asked to notify Diet Doc professionals, who may need to modify the diet.



Diet Doc knows that effective and fast weight loss for women begins with a support team, thus experts are available 6 days per week to offer unlimited support, guidance, and encouragement. From clients who desire to simply lose those difficult last 10-20 pounds, or even those needing to lose 100 pounds or more are encouraged to call Diet Doc today.



