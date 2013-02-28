Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Sources confirm that a healthy eating plan can enact fast weight loss and change eating habits, both of which affect the long term wellbeing of individuals. In order to enact long term health-changing habits, Diet Doc thoroughly evaluates each client before creating a customized healthy eating plan. Diet Doc researches the world's most effective diet plans, taking the most productive aspects of each one and combining them into a master healthy eating plan for every client. This healthy eating plan revolves around key dieting fundamentals like eating in moderation, limiting carbohydrate consumption, and personally tailoring each master diet plan to the clients' individual factors like age, health history, diet goals, and thyroid function. Diet Doc has borrowed techniques and eating regimens from productive diets like the Paleo diet and Mediterranean diet, creating a master diet that is a combination of these successful ideologies all rolled into one master healthy eating plan for every client.



Initially, clients confer with an in-house physician, wherein personalized attention is paid to individual health and weight loss factors. In this initial consultation, Diet Doc physicians will analyze the clients health and diet history in order to determine why perhaps other diet plans failed to enact true long term and fast weight loss. Once their physicians have this information, they confer with nutritionists to formulate a personalized healthy eating plan tailored around the clients predetermined factors. The resulting plan is then laid out for the client, in an easy to follow format, detailing the diet plan from beginning to end. In order to provide the nation's most effective results, Diet Doc is open for consultation 6 days per week, making physicians, nurses, nutritionists, and diet coaches available for consult whenever the client may have questions or may need to be reevaluated for results. During the dieting phase of this healthy eating plan, in-house diet coaches consult the client weekly as a standard checkup, making sure that the diet plan is being followed and results are being achieved.



If results have slowed or are not being seen at all, the physician may prescribe one or more of Diet Doc's all natural weight loss supplements or prescription hCG treatments. Their hCG diet plan is the only modern day version of the 1950's hCG diet, and completely revamped with a focus on healthy weight loss. This healthy eating plan requires daily treatments of hCG along with the individualized plan described above. While on this hCG diet plan, clients lose an average of 1 pound per day, targeting specifically "abnormal" body fat trapped in the underarms, hips, and thighs. Dr. Harry A. Gusman, M.D. conducted studies on Dr. Simeons' original hCG diet from 1954 and found it to be "the most productive and safe approach to the best weight loss." Since 1954, Diet Doc has worked tirelessly on improving the Simeons protocol, increasing the allowed daily caloric intake to a maximum of 1250, developing all natural weight loss supplements that aid the hCG diet safely, and expending the necessary resources to more closely monitor every clients health and wellbeing. To date, Diet Doc is the only medical weight loss clinic in America using their improved, patented new version the outdated hCG diet, the best way to lose weight, develop a healthy eating plan, and break bad eating habits for a future of much improved, disease free health.



