Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Finding a way to control what healthy foods dieters in Houston, TX are consuming would allow for easy, fast weight loss results. Fortunately, Diet Doc has developed exclusive appetite suppressants that provide patients in Houston, TX with the control they need to make educated decisions and to begin consuming a diet rich in healthy foods. And, according to a new study by researchers with the University of Sydney, fast weight loss may be the key to a continued ability to control what patients are eating.



This new study considered the ‘famine reaction’ – when the body responds to a gradual reduction in calories and dieting by increasing the appetite and reducing metabolic rate – which can cause many dieters to forgo their attempts at fast weight loss. But, as reported on by Sky News, however, this new research may indicate that rapidly losing weight may instead act as a natural appetite suppressant by reducing patients’ hunger and cravings. Diet Doc provides their clients with the keys to fast weight loss with their prescription hormone appetite suppressants that allow patients to reevaluate their unhealthy eating habits and begin introducing healthy food into their daily routine.



Once patients decide to begin losing weight with Diet Doc programs, they only need to complete a confidential online health questionnaire and schedule a phone or internet consultation with a Diet Doc physician. During this initial consultation, the physician will consider the patient’s underlying health concerns and history of fast weight loss attempts to determine whether the client’s situation is appropriate for Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet plans. Patients will receive a one-year prescription and can order their natural appetite suppressants over the phone to be shipped directly to their front door.



Each patient will also work with Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists to create a meal plan that provides them with all essential elements and nutrients found in healthy food items. To encourage patients to stick with their prescription hormone diet plan, all healthy foods and meals will be planned around the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences. Patients will learn which healthy foods provide them with the nutrition they need but that do not contribute to weight gain and still leave them feeling full and satisfied.



While this personalized approach to losing weight is designed for fast weight loss, and is supported by new research, combining healthy food and Diet Doc’s prescription hormone appetite suppressants will help patients see more rapid and effective results. Thousands of patients across the United States have already taken advantage of Diet Doc’s exclusive prescription hormone diet plans and have successfully lost weight. And, because of the control provided by Diet Doc’s appetite suppressants, patients now have time to reevaluate their eating habits and begin making healthier choices to sustain their weight for the future and lead happier, healthier lives overall.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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